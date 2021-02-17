June date set for CASA Superhero fundraiser in Kearney

KEARNEY — Kearney/Buffalo County CASA is hosting its first annual CASA Superhero GALA on June 11 at the Younes Conference Center.

The fundraiser will feature a meal, live auction items, a drawing, speakers and trivia.

Kearney/Buffalo County CASA was formed in July 2012 to recruit, screen, train and supervise advocates from the community to assist abused and neglected children in the court system. All funds raised remain in Kearney and Buffalo counties.

Abuse and neglect takes an emotional and physical toll on each child. Kearney/Buffalo County CASA currently serves 122 abused and neglected children. CASA’s goal is to give hope and a voice to every child experiencing abuse and neglect.

Through fundraising, grants and county funding, CASA is able to recruit, screen, train and monitor advocates who assist abused and neglected children. CASA advocates spend comprehensive time focusing on the child or children and their court case to develop a solid understanding of what is in their best interest and what they need. CASA advocates recommend needed services to meet the needs of these children including, but not limited to, educational, mental and physical needs.

Says Elizabeth Klingelhoefer, Kearney/Buffalo County CASA board member and attorney at Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom & Holbrook, P.C., LLO: “Our CASA program is one of the few CASAs in the state of Nebraska that has the ability to serve all, or almost all, children that enter foster care in Buffalo and Kearney counties. In addition to that, our advocates provide a necessary voice to children in the court system and form a meaningful relationship with them that often transcends the length of their court case. We are able to do this primarily through community support and generous donations from those who are committed to seeing the children in our community not just survive, but thrive.”