July release party in Gibbon for Shockitanos' layers of music

KEARNEY — For polymath Diane Sciachitano, the art on the cover of her new album, “How to Fly,” perfectly reflects the music she makes with her husband, Mike Sciachitano.

“I did the artwork and photos for this album,” she said in an email interview. “The bird on the front is two layers of blind contour line drawings, which means I drew it while not looking at what I was drawing. Just paper and a fat black marker, layering them together, held up to a window and photographed. Simple, but cool.”

The image shows two birds, one superimposed over the other.

“I’d say it symbolizes our two personalities and contributions to this project,” she said.

Diane and Mike, who perform as The Shockitanos, will release their latest collection of music, “How to Fly,” on July 16. A CD release party is scheduled for July 17 at George Spencer Tasting Room in Gibbon.

Diane writes music and works in the visual arts. The cover of album combines those two passions and sets a visual framework for the music on the collection.

