July release party in Gibbon for Shockitanos' layers of music

KEARNEY — For polymath Diane Sciachitano, the art on the cover of her new album, “How to Fly,” perfectly reflects the music she makes with her husband, Mike Sciachitano.
“I did the artwork and photos for this album,” she said in an email interview. “The bird on the front is two layers of blind contour line drawings, which means I drew it while not looking at what I was drawing. Just paper and a fat black marker, layering them together, held up to a window and photographed. Simple, but cool.”
The image shows two birds, one superimposed over the other.
“I’d say it symbolizes our two personalities and contributions to this project,” she said.
Diane and Mike, who perform as The Shockitanos, will release their latest collection of music, “How to Fly,” on July 16. A CD release party is scheduled for July 17 at George Spencer Tasting Room in Gibbon.
Diane writes music and works in the visual arts. The cover of album combines those two passions and sets a visual framework for the music on the collection.
“Without the layering, without working together, it wouldn’t be very beautiful or interesting,” she said of the artwork and the collaboration. “The transparency shows energy and implied animation. Also, using the method of blind contour drawing shows our trust in what we are doing, following our gut, seeing and hearing the music before it’s finished. Close your eyes and fly; sometimes that’s the best we can do.”
The collection features 11 songs. Mike and Diane wrote the title song of the album, “How to Fly,” on March 20, 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic shutdowns. In the liner notes, they write about the process: “It was the catalyst of this album being made. Being written early in the pandemic, it offers a laundry list of things a person can do to survive emotionally taxing situations, with the main point being, love one another and look to God for strength.”
When it comes to genre, Diane and Mike describe their music as something with a country/Americana feel, sprinkled with influences from jazz, rock and blues.
“Each song tells a story using music and imagery, with layered instruments and harmonies,” Diane wrote. “The newest album has 11 original songs with themes of love, breakup, friendship, celebration and hope.”
Diane describes the collection as a “welling up of feelings and experiences” from the last year, put to music. Diane wrote the lyrics to “I Don’t Think of You” and Mike wrote the music on a subzero March evening in 2019. The pair recorded the song in their home studio.
The liner notes state: “The title has a double meaning. It could be a sentiment of denial or regret, but in this song, it observes someone who is dealing with loss. It could be from a breakup, distance or death. The listener will decide. The song states, ‘Not a day goes by when I don’t think of you.’”
In terms of the duo’s creativity, Diane writes, “It’s hard to believe this is our third CD in less than two years. As Mike said, we’re making up for lost time, meaning we met so late in life. We’ve been blessed to have each other, and a home recording studio, through the pandemic. The creativity never slowed down.”