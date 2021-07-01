July Red Cross blood donors to receive free gift card, chance to win free gas

KEARNEY — The American Red Cross urgently needs blood donors.

As a thank you, all those who come to give blood July 1-6 will receive a Red Cross embroidered hat, while supplies last.

Donors who come to give July 7-31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email, plus a chance to win gas for a year, a $5,000 value. Visit rcblood.org/fuel for details.

The need for blood doesn’t take a holiday break. Patients still depend on lifesaving transfusions. Donors of all blood types — especially type O and those giving platelets — are urged to give and help ensure that hospital shelves are stocked during the Fourth of July holiday and beyond.

To schedule an appointment, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate.

Blood donors must bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification. High school students and other donors younger than 19 must meet certain height and weight requirements.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities through July 15: