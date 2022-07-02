 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

July 4th holiday causes changes to refuse collection

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Sanitation Division announced that because of the Independence Day holiday on Monday, the following changes will be in effect for the sanitation collection system and the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill:

Residential Collection:

- Trash and yard waste collection will be delayed one day

- Recycling collection will remain on schedule. (Have your container at the curb by 7 a.m. for collection.)

Commercial Collection:

- Trash collection scheduled for Monday will be collected on Tuesday.

- Recycling normally collected on Friday will be collected on July 9.

Closings:

- The Kearney Area Recycling Center will be closed on Monday.

- The Solid Waste Agency Landfill, including the yard and tree waste disposal area, will be closed on Sunday and Monday.

