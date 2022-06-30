July 4th events planned throughout Kearney, area towns tonight-Monday

HUB TERRITORY — Kearney-area communities will pull out all the stops to celebrate Independence Day.

Whether it’s a parade on land or water, a rodeo, fun runs, kids games or fireworks, there will be celebrations throughout the region for all to enjoy during the holiday weekend.

KEARNEY

Thursday

United Way of the Kearney Area will hold its fourth annual Freedom Fest 5-10:30 p.m. Thursday at the Viaero Center at 609 S. Platte Road.

The free event offers music, food, carnival games and fireworks. Cunningham’s will have a beer garden, and Rocket Pro will stage rides. A ride wristband is $12 per person. Free carnival games run 5-9 p.m.

Tim Zach, formerly of Whiskey Bent, will perform at 7 p.m. His concert is free.

A 30-minute fireworks extravaganza will begin at 10 p.m.

GIBBON

Monday

10 a.m. — Parade. Lineup starts at 8 a.m. at Rosen Park. No pre-registration required.

Noon to 4 p.m. — RockIt Events and food trucks at Davis Park. Games are free for everyone and include windup swings, climbing wall, train, obstacle course, bounce houses, football toss, Jacob’s ladder and giant slide. Bring lawn chairs.

SHELTON

Sunday

7-8:30 p.m. — Pool games, swimming relays and open swim at Shelton Public Pool.

Sundown — Shelton Area Lions Club presents family movie in the park featuring “The Little Rascals” at Veterans Memorial Park. Free popcorn, snow cones, cotton candy and bottled water. Bring your own lawn chair or blanket.

MONDAY

7-8 a.m. — Shelton Stampede Fun Run. Check-in from 7-8 a.m. Race time at 8 a.m. for the one-mile run, 8:30 a.m. for 5K run/walk. Races begin and end at Shelton water tower.

9 a.m. — Co-ed volleyball tournament in the outfield of ball park.

1 p.m. — Kids parade from north to south on C Street ending at Shelton Public Schools.

1:30 p.m. Independence Day Parade with the theme “Small Town Proud.” Grand Marshals are Cathi and Jim Lewis. Parade route begins at the school and ends at the park.

Following parade — Shelton United Methodist Church will serve homemade ice cream at the park. Freewill donation accepted.

Following parade until 5 p.m. — Free swim at Shelton Public Pool. Children 10 years of age and younger must be accompanied by someone 14 years of age or older.

Afternoon — Shelton Lion’s Club Family Bingo at the park pavilion, north of the water tower.

Dusk — Fireworks at the Shelton football field.

MINDEN

Saturday

10 p.m. — Fireworks at Kearney County Fairgrounds.

SUMNER

Saturday

8 a.m. — Co-ed sand volleyball tournament

5 p.m. — Cornhole tournament

5:30 p.m. — S-E-M alumni banquet at S-E-M High School gym

7 p.m. — Splash Run 5K Fun Run and walk

7:30 p.m. — Calcutta at Sumner Community Hall. Freewill donation meal and coolers welcome. Food trucks at ball park.

Sunday

10 a.m. — Community church. Everyone welcome. Bring your own lawn chair

11 a.m. — Lunch buffet at Tub’s Pub.

7:30 p.m. — Rodeo

9:30 p.m. — Street dance at Tub’s Pub w/ performance by South Loup Sunrise Band. $5 cover charge.

Monday

10:30 a.m. — Parade and flyover.

Following parade — Foot races and money pile at football field. S-E-M cheer team serving lunch at high school gym. Food trucks at Sumner Park, and vendors at Sumner Community Hall.

1:30 p.m. — Rodeo.

3-9 p.m. — Firecracker Festival with spider climb, climbing walls, bungee trampoline, mechanical bull, dolphin water slide, interactive light play in downtown Sumner.

3-8 p.m. — Axe throwing. Closed toe shoes required.

4-7 p.m. — Karaoke at Tub’s Pub.

5 p.m. Live entertainment at Sumner Park. Parade and raffle winners will be announced.

5:30 p.m. Sumner Fireman’s Barbecue.

Dusk — Fireworks at baseball field. Concessions will be open.

ALMA

Friday

Downtown sidewalk sales.

Saturday

Downtown sidewalk sales and city-wide garage sales.

Monday

7:45 a.m. — Fun run and walk. Start and end at Alma High School football field.

8 a.m. — 10K and 5K Road Race. Start and end at Alma High School football field.

10 a.m.-3 p.m. — Art in the Park. Southern Valley cheerleaders will be face painting and snow cones.

10:30 a.m. — Parade saluting firefighters. Concessions provided during parade at Parrot Theatre. Gymnastics exhibition following parade at Quantum Gymnastics.

Following parade — Lunch in the park featuring taco in a bowl and homemade ice cream. Freedom Baptist youth group will be serving hot dogs, hamburgers and chips in the park. 10 p.m. — Fireworks over the water of Harlan County Reservoir.

HILDRETH

Monday

7 a.m. — Independence Run at park. Registration starts at 6 a.m.

8 a.m. — Friends of the Library bake sale at Hildreth Library until 10 a.m. or while supplies last.

10 a.m. — Kids Parade. Theme is “Case of the Monday’s.” Register outside Kooper’s Korner.

10:30 a.m. — Parade with patriotic theme.

Noon to 1 p.m. — Lunch at Trinity Lutheran Church.

1 p.m. — Cornhole tournament at park tennis court. Register from 12-12:45 p.m. with game play at 1 p.m.

1-6 p.m. — Free swimming at Hildreth Public Pool.

2-5 p.m. — Friends of the Library bingo at park shelter.

2 p.m. — Kids Pedal Pull at Commercial Ave. north of the park.

3 p.m. — Horseshoe tournament at park.

6-7:30 p.m. — Fireman’s barbecue at the park.

7 p.m. — MVP Youth Competition

8 p.m. — Hildreth Volunteer Fire Department “Duck Dive” at park.

10 p.m. — Fireworks

RAVENNA

Sunday

Dusk — Fireworks display at Annevar Park.

Johnson Lake

Monday

8-10 a.m. — Registration for Fourth of July Boat Parade at Nautical Rose.

10:30 a.m. — Boat parade. Prizes awarded after parade.

HOLDREGE

Sunday

10 p.m. — Holdrege Volunteer Fire Department fireworks display following Legion Baseball game at Phelps County Fairgrounds.