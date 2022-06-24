Judging BBQ on the Bricks 'good gig' for Kearney man

KEARNEY — When it comes to barbecue, Brandon Benitz knows flavor.

Bentiz, 46, of Kearney is a certified judge with the Kansas City Barbecue Society, and will be a judge this weekend at BBQ on the Bricks in downtown Kearney sponsored by the Kearney Eagles Club. He first got the taste for judging in 2013 when he was asked to be a celebrity judge in Kearney.

“The very first bite of competition barbecue I ever had, it was so good, I thought I would pass out. I kid you not,” Benitz said. “It was unbelievably good.”

A few months later he took a four-hour certification course and became an official judge, and has since judged 35 sanctioned and independent competitions. “I have to say it’s one of the most fun things I do in my life. It’s an experience for me, and I completely love it.”

When looking for a good piece of meat, KCBS judges consider appearance, taste and tenderness in four meat categories: chicken, pork ribs, pulled pork and brisket. The KCBS has just added steak as a fifth meat and a separate competition.

Each judge gets six portions of each type of meat, and judges are encouraged to take at least two bites of their portion of meat. Chicken and ribs are Benitz’s favorite.

“I just like the taste of the chicken and pork better,” he said.

Judging usually takes about two hours. He typically doesn’t eat before competition.

Anyone can be trained to the KCBS standards, and become a judge. The Midwest BBQ Association also have their own standards.

At home Benitz likes to grill ribeye steaks on his propane, using some of the various 34 spices he keeps on hand, including his own blend of salt, pepper and garlic. He claims to come close to being as good as the master grillers, and hopes to perfect his talents when he buys a wood pellet grill.

“I try, but I can’t come close to what I can find on the national circuit. These cooks are just too good,” he said.

When he isn’t judging, or barbecuing, Benitz is a commercial and investment realtor with Century 21 Midlands in Kearney.

His payment for judging? The food he consumes. “It’s a good gig to have. I love doing it.”

Starting at 5 p.m. Friday and continuing through Saturday, 24th Street from Avenue A to Central Avenue and 24th Street from Central Avenue to First Avenue will be closed for the event. BBQ on the Bricks is open to the public from 5-7 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased at the Kearney Eagles Club at 17 W. 24th Street. The Eagles will be serving a plated meal provided by the teams. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Fort Kearney Aerie #2722. The event is hosted by the Eagles, the Midwest BBQ Association and the Nebraska Pork Producers.