Judge says sealed records in sex trafficking case make jury pool impartial; trial date set

Howard also claimed the media coverage used inflammatory language, listed Quinn’s charges, his bond and mentioned photos and videos that were found on Quinn’s laptop and cellphone.

Corey O’Brien with the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office said Howard’s motion is premature, and there is no evidence to support a change of venue until a fair and impartial jury can’t be found.

Urbom took the change of venue motion under advisement at that time.

According to court documents, Urbom made his decision last week to deny the change of venue motion. After examining the exhibits of evidence, Urbom found there was no hostility or animosity toward Quinn, nor did the news accounts appear to be misleading or factually inaccurate.

The court noted that no affidavits from potential jurors were offered averring that the defendant could not receive a fair and impartial trial in Furnas County. The court also noted that arrest affidavits were sealed and not available to the public or media.

No evidence has been reported by the media except the evidence presented at Quinn’s preliminary hearing.

Quinn is scheduled to appear May 20 in Furnas County District Court. Twelve other men have been charged in the Furnas County sex trafficking case.