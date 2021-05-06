Judge says sealed records in sex trafficking case make jury pool impartial; trial date set

BEAVER CITY — An Oxford man charged in an ongoing Furnas County sex trafficking case has been denied a change of venue for his upcoming trial.
Judge David Urbom denied and overruled William J. Quinn’s amended motion for a change of venue for his trial set to begin June 14.
Quinn, 57, of Oxford faces five counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, two counts of human sex trafficking of a minor, three counts of manufacturing-visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, two counts of possession-visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, two counts of enticement by electronic communication device and one count of child abuse.
He pleaded not guilty to all 15 counts in September.
In April, Quinn appeared in Furnas County District Court with his attorney Joseph L. Howard of Omaha. Howard argued the amount of pretrial “pervasive and prejudicial” publicity and media coverage won’t allow for Quinn to have a fair trial, and the small population of Furnas County would make it difficult to seat an impartial jury.
Howard entered 22 exhibits of evidence supporting his argument. Quinn’s legal team hired an independent company who searched his name on television, radio and internet postings from Jan. 1, 2020, to Feb. 4, 2021. The search showed the number of unique visitors and page views of the postings.
Howard also claimed the media coverage used inflammatory language, listed Quinn’s charges, his bond and mentioned photos and videos that were found on Quinn’s laptop and cellphone.
Corey O’Brien with the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office said Howard’s motion is premature, and there is no evidence to support a change of venue until a fair and impartial jury can’t be found.
Urbom took the change of venue motion under advisement at that time.
According to court documents, Urbom made his decision last week to deny the change of venue motion. After examining the exhibits of evidence, Urbom found there was no hostility or animosity toward Quinn, nor did the news accounts appear to be misleading or factually inaccurate.
The court noted that no affidavits from potential jurors were offered averring that the defendant could not receive a fair and impartial trial in Furnas County. The court also noted that arrest affidavits were sealed and not available to the public or media.
No evidence has been reported by the media except the evidence presented at Quinn’s preliminary hearing.
Quinn is scheduled to appear May 20 in Furnas County District Court. Twelve other men have been charged in the Furnas County sex trafficking case.