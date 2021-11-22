Judge rules Holdrege shooter a danger to himself, others, orders in-patient evaluation

HOLDREGE — Manuel Gomez has been ordered to the Lincoln Regional Center after being found not responsible by reason of insanity for the killing of two men and seriously injuring another.

According to court records, Judge Stephen Illingworth ordered Gomez, 48, to undergo an in-patient evaluation at LRC that will not exceed 90 days. At the conclusion of the evaluation period, LRC shall submit a detailed written evaluation with Gomez’s current mental condition along with a proposed treatment plan.

Illingworth’s ruling came after a bench trial on Nov. 9 in Phelps County District Court. Gomez was found not responsible by reason of insanity for the killing of Raymond Burton, 65, and David Rogers, 54, and seriously injuring Doyle Morse, 68, on Feb. 21, 2019, at their individual residences in Holdrege.

At a hearing on Thursday, Dr. Mario Scalora, a licensed psychologist and professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, testified that Gomez remains mentally ill and dangerous. Gomez was first diagnosed with schizophrenia in the early to mid-1990s. He continued to battle mental illness and experienced delusions, psychosis and paranoia with varying frequency and intensity.