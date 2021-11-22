Judge rules Holdrege shooter a danger to himself, others, orders in-patient evaluation

HOLDREGE — Manuel Gomez has been ordered to the Lincoln Regional Center after being found not responsible by reason of insanity for the killing of two men and seriously injuring another.
According to court records, Judge Stephen Illingworth ordered Gomez, 48, to undergo an in-patient evaluation at LRC that will not exceed 90 days. At the conclusion of the evaluation period, LRC shall submit a detailed written evaluation with Gomez’s current mental condition along with a proposed treatment plan.
Illingworth’s ruling came after a bench trial on Nov. 9 in Phelps County District Court. Gomez was found not responsible by reason of insanity for the killing of Raymond Burton, 65, and David Rogers, 54, and seriously injuring Doyle Morse, 68, on Feb. 21, 2019, at their individual residences in Holdrege.
At a hearing on Thursday, Dr. Mario Scalora, a licensed psychologist and professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, testified that Gomez remains mentally ill and dangerous. Gomez was first diagnosed with schizophrenia in the early to mid-1990s. He continued to battle mental illness and experienced delusions, psychosis and paranoia with varying frequency and intensity.
Gomez was hospitalized for treatment of his mental illness at least two times before the incidents on Feb. 21, 2019. The first was in the mid-1990s and the second was July 27, 2018, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings for “suicidal thoughts caused by persistent delusions, psychosis and paranoia that members of the Mexican Mafia were plotting to kill him.” His discharge from Mary Lanning was less than seven months prior to the shooting of the three men.
Scalora said Gomez “currently lacks the mental capacity to understand, recognize and properly manage his illness.” He has repeatedly resisted treatment and the anti-psychotic medications prescribed to him.
Illingworth found that there was probable cause to believe Gomez is presently a danger to himself or others by reasons of mental illness or will become so dangerous in the foreseeable future.