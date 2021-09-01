Judge rules ex-Minden School Board member entitled to jury trial

MINDEN — Misdemeanor charges against a former Minden Board of Education member were dismissed Monday in Kearney County District Court.

According to court documents, Katie Sinsel pleaded not guilty to trespassing and disturbing the peace, both misdemeanors, at an Aug. 10 district court hearing. At the time she had requested a jury trial.

Her attorney, Nicholas J. Ridgeway of Kearney, was given 14 days to brief the issue, and the case was taken under advisement.

Sinsel was charged after an incident April 12 when she refused to wear a mask at a Minden school board meeting, and was arrested by Minden Police after becoming disorderly and disruptive, according to a resolution to remove a board member passed by the Minden Board of Education. The school board previously had approved a reaffirmation of the Back to School resolution, which required all school board members to wear a mask from the time they enter any school building, during school board meetings and until they exit any and all school buildings.

The case was dismissed in June in Kearney County Court, and Kearney County Attorney Melodie Bellamy refiled the same charges against Sinsel on Aug. 2 in district court.

