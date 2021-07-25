Judge Kent Turnbull to leave county court in August

“It has been my distinct privilege to serve in this position for the last 22 years and words cannot describe how grateful I am for the opportunity to serve both my state, community and the 11th Judicial District. It has been a blessing beyond measure to work alongside staff and my fellow judges, both in the 11th Judicial District and throughout the state. However, my time on the bench has come to an end,” Turnbull noted in his letter to the governor. “I look forward to returning to the practice of law in greater Nebraska, specifically North Platte, a community that I love and hope to serve in some small way going forward.”