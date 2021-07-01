Judge finds North Platte man guilty of south Kearney drive-by shooting

KEARNEY — A North Platte man faces up to 50 years in prison in connection with a drive-by shooting in south Kearney in August.
Richard Fries, 48, pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm in a city following an Aug. 26 incident at the Lake Villa Estate Subdivision south of Interstate 80. In exchange for his plea a felony charge of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and three unrelated Lincoln County cases were dismissed.
Judge John Marsh accepted his pleas and ordered the Nebraska Probation Department to do a presentence investigation. Findings of that report — including background information on a defendant, family and criminal history, employment record and a substance abuse evaluation — will help Carson issue an appropriate sentence, which is scheduled later this month.
Around 10:30 p.m. Aug. 26 Kearney police investigated a report of shots fired in the area of 107 Huron Drive, south of I-80. Two adults and three minor children were inside the house when they reported hearing three shots fired and glass shattering.
The rear window of a car sitting in the driveway was damaged along with front glass windows of the house and glass panes of the front door. No injuries were reported.
Kearney Police officers located spent shotgun shells on the lawn and near the road.
A loud, light-colored 2000 model pickup was seen driving slowly by the house. KPD conducted a canvas of the Lake Villa Estates area after the shooting and obtained video surveillance that showed an older model white extended cab Dodge pickup traveling on Huron Drive.
Surveillance showed the same pickup driving past houses three different times during an 11-minute time frame, records indicate.
Police determined several characteristics from Fries’ pickup were similar to the pickup seen in the surveillance video.
The pickup information was shared with law enforcement in North Platte, where court records indicate Fries lives.
Around 11:39 p.m. Aug. 26 a Nebraska State Patrol trooper stopped a 2001 Dodge Ram pickup 6 miles east of North Platte. The vehicle matched the description of the pickup seen in the area of the shooting. Fries was identified as the driver of the pickup that also didn’t have license plates and had an expired in-transit sticker.
Based on comments Fries made to law enforcement, he was placed into emergency protective custody.
Police obtained a search warrant for the pickup and located a loaded shotgun, shells, cellphone and digital voice recorder. Fries later was arrested.
Records indicate the shooting was an isolated incident, and Fries and the occupants of the house were acquaintances.