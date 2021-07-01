Judge finds North Platte man guilty of south Kearney drive-by shooting

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A loud, light-colored 2000 model pickup was seen driving slowly by the house. KPD conducted a canvas of the Lake Villa Estates area after the shooting and obtained video surveillance that showed an older model white extended cab Dodge pickup traveling on Huron Drive.

Surveillance showed the same pickup driving past houses three different times during an 11-minute time frame, records indicate.

Police determined several characteristics from Fries’ pickup were similar to the pickup seen in the surveillance video.

The pickup information was shared with law enforcement in North Platte, where court records indicate Fries lives.

Around 11:39 p.m. Aug. 26 a Nebraska State Patrol trooper stopped a 2001 Dodge Ram pickup 6 miles east of North Platte. The vehicle matched the description of the pickup seen in the area of the shooting. Fries was identified as the driver of the pickup that also didn’t have license plates and had an expired in-transit sticker.

Based on comments Fries made to law enforcement, he was placed into emergency protective custody.

Police obtained a search warrant for the pickup and located a loaded shotgun, shells, cellphone and digital voice recorder. Fries later was arrested.