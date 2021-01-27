Joy's Table now offering up-scale dining at home

Mendoza assesses the customers’ wants and needs before deciding what he and Crocker will cook and serve at the dinner parties. Customers choose the number of courses and menu items that they want served.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“You can go as fancy as you want. You can go as simple as you want,” Mendoza said.

Simpler options have included three- to four-course meals consisting of an appetizer, salad, steak and/or seafood and a dessert. More upscale options may be eight courses or more, which are small plates.

Crocker said, “We’ve done bruschettas with balsamic pearls. We’ve done pea puree with scallop on top and some lemon foam, then some dill micro-greens. Some of the pastas that we do here, just tweaking them a little bit more to the situation.”

Mendoza said some customers like to be involved in the meal planning, while others prefer to be surprised. They also may choose to serve their own wine or have Joy’s Table pick wines that pair well with their dishes.

To date, Crocker said his favorite dish he cooked and served in-home was handmade raviolis with truffle sage butter sauce.