Joy's Table now offering up-scale dining at home

KEARNEY — Kearney restaurant lovers now may enjoy a worry-free, full-service dining experience in the comfort and safety of their homes.
Joy’s Table director of Operations Liam Mendoza and head chef Jon Crocker are working together to cook and serve multicourse, upscale American and American-Italian fare paired with wines in customers’ own kitchens and dining rooms.
They provide dinnerware, use their restaurant kitchen equipment and clean up after the dinner party.
Mendoza said he and Crocker had dreamed of offering the experience to diners for years, but the coronavirus pandemic pushed them to offer something different.
“It’s something we decided to give a try with all of the COVID going on and that really helps out. I think people are more open to do those things instead of coming to a restaurant where there’s a lot of people involved. In this case, it’s just Jon and I,” Mendoza said. “So they can invite whoever they want. When they come to a wine dinner here, they can come with friends and family, but you’re also with another group of people.”
So far, Mendoza said they have mostly served groups of 10 or fewer. Groups have ranged from family and friends to colleagues. But Mendoza said they have mostly served good friends who haven’t seen each other in awhile.
Mendoza assesses the customers’ wants and needs before deciding what he and Crocker will cook and serve at the dinner parties. Customers choose the number of courses and menu items that they want served.
“You can go as fancy as you want. You can go as simple as you want,” Mendoza said.
Simpler options have included three- to four-course meals consisting of an appetizer, salad, steak and/or seafood and a dessert. More upscale options may be eight courses or more, which are small plates.
Crocker said, “We’ve done bruschettas with balsamic pearls. We’ve done pea puree with scallop on top and some lemon foam, then some dill micro-greens. Some of the pastas that we do here, just tweaking them a little bit more to the situation.”
Mendoza said some customers like to be involved in the meal planning, while others prefer to be surprised. They also may choose to serve their own wine or have Joy’s Table pick wines that pair well with their dishes.
To date, Crocker said his favorite dish he cooked and served in-home was handmade raviolis with truffle sage butter sauce.
“It just so happened that the thing we made was almost identical to something from some other restaurant in LA,” he said. “It’s just kind of fun when things like that happen and they get to have an experience from somewhere else that they’ve been or something that they’ve wanted to try, and we can make that a reality for them.”
To set up a small dinner party in your home, contact Mendoza at Joy’s Table at 308-455-8013.