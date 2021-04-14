Journey to Freedom: Research project addresses slavery in Nebraska

The native Virginian was one of the early settlers of Nebraska Territory, and one of its first slave owners. When he arrived in 1854, the nation’s slavery debate was far from settled.

“If it hadn’t been for the slavery question, I don’t think it would have been that controversial to open up the Nebraska and Kansas territories,” said Blankenau, who graduated in July 2020 with a Master of Arts in history from the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s online program.

“The reason it was controversial was the prospect of expanding enslavement into western territories. As many people know, the 1850s, right before the Civil War, was a period of considerable upheaval over the question.”

The Kansas-Nebraska Act, which created the two territories, used the popular sovereignty principle to address this issue, allowing the settlers of a territory to decide whether slavery would be allowed there. Drafted by U.S. Sen. Stephen A. Douglas of Illinois, this legislation overturned the Missouri Compromise’s use of latitude as the boundary between slave and free territories.

Most people assumed that if slavery took hold, it would be in Kansas rather than Nebraska, but the act left the door open for slavery to enter both territories.