Jorgensen column: Raising my kids in my dream house

"Oh, look! That cute little house has a For Sale sign in the front yard.” I had loved that house since the first time I saw it.

I don’t remember anything about the transaction, but in the end, my dream house was ours. I loved 2215 9th Avenue then, and I love it now even though we sold it 24 years ago. We lived there for 34 years and raised our three kids there.

When you walk up to the house, the first thing you notice is the arched front door. In the front of this Tudor English cottage, ivy is growing up the side, and tall hedges stand on both sides of the lot. You see a few leaded glass windows, wrought iron railings, evergreen plantings and a light pole. The vaulted roof and impressive chimney give it the Tudor English look.

Inside, a small entry led into the living room. Beautiful blue and green carpet graced the living and dining rooms. In the living room, I still can see a fireplace, Dusty’s recliner, a couch, a TV and, most important, my grandpa’s pump organ. The only thing I could play from memory was “Silent Night.” The organ is 140 years old this year, and I treasure it.

We had some wonderful Christmases in that living room. We always put the tree in the corner in front of the French doors and always had a fire in the fireplace. I can smell the evergreen and the fire now. On Christmas morning, we threw the used wrapping paper in the fireplace. The metallic papers would flash with blues and greens and brilliant colors. One Christmas, Dusty bought the boys a pinball machine. What a fun Christmas they had! I wonder where we put it after Christmas.

To the right of the living room is the dining room with corner cupboards where I displayed my collection of blue Depression glass. I loved each piece.

The dining room brings back memories of family dinners and our potluck group’s dinners. The group started with bridge but gradually turned into a social evening. One night, one of the girls played the organ, and we all sang along. What fun! And what good food they brought — you could smell the wonderful aromas coming from the kitchen.

A lot of cooking went on in that kitchen. I can’t believe I cooked three meals for five people every day, including two teenage boys.

One morning, I got the two boys off to school. Jeannie was still asleep, so I sat down at the kitchen table with a second cup of coffee. Soon I heard the doorbell ring. It was the boys. They said there was no school because of a snowstorm, and the principal, Mr. McCarville, had sent them back home. The sun was shining, and I had no idea how deep the snow was. I really felt stupid. Why hadn’t I listened to the radio? The boys still kid me about it.

In the hall, just outside the kitchen, was a little door in the wall for a clothes chute, handy to have in a house with more than one floor but not so handy when the boys discovered how much fun it was to throw something from the second floor and have it land in the basement.

The main floor bath was beautiful with a gold-framed mirror and fancy gold lights. Once Jim got up on the diaper pail, he fell and hit his head on the furnace grate. (I put the diaper pail in a closet when we had company.)

“Beautiful” and “comfortable” describe the den. With its arched windows and inviting furniture, it was probably the most attractive room in the house. It just invited you in.

We had three children: Jim was the oldest (born in 1963), John was almost two years younger (‘64) and Jeanne (‘67) was three years younger than John. Jim was three months old when we moved in, so he slept in his baby bed in what would become the boy’s room.

One night, Jim, then 3, and John, then 2, were asleep upstairs, and Dusty and I were watching TV in the den. I thought I heard a noise in the living room. It sounded like the screen door, so I went outside and saw the back of Jim half a block away heading for the highway. I ran to catch up with him and caught him. I guess he was running away from home at the age of three!

After John was born, I had his bassinet in the den. Jim was a toddler. Once he dropped a play gun into the bassinet. I said, “Why did you do that?” and he replied, “I wanted him to have something to play with.”

When Jeanne was born, her baby bed was in the small room at the head of the stairs. That became a store room when we built the boys’ bedrooms in the basement, and she moved into the boys’ old room. Dad and Mom had the big room at the end of the second floor hall.

The basement also had a nice bathroom with a shower, a furnace room and a very nice laundry room. The clothes chute made laundry easier.

Our cat, named O.J. (Orange Jorgensen) could jump up to the high basement windows. Once, nobody had seen him for a few days. We found orange hair and tufts of gray in front of the evergreens. It looked like there had been a cat fight, but where was O.J.?

John said, “You have to think like a cat and find a safe spot to lick your wounds.” He went up to the garage attic, where he found O.J. We took him to the vet, who said there was nothing seriously wrong with him. John was right. All’s well that ends well.