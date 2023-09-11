KEARNEY — Sue Bigg looks forward to Saturday with sadness and hope.

That’s the day of the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s, set for 9 a.m. Saturday at Yanney Park, 2020 W. 11th St.

Bigg knows the pain and grief of the disease and has been leading local efforts to raise money to find a cure. Her vibrant, productive late husband Stan suffered with Alzheimer’s for 25 years. He died four years ago, on Oct. 2, 2019.

“I live with the hope that there will one day be a cure. I will walk in memory of my husband and all the families impacted by Alzheimer’s,” Bigg said.

Check-in Saturday is at 8 a.m. The opening ceremony is at 8:45 a.m., followed by the mile-long walk around the lake at Yanney Park. Strollers and leashed dogs are welcome.

Prior to the race, the participants will honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony. This signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease.

The Alzheimer’s Association’s goal is $40,000. As of Monday, $18,244 had been raised, according to Halie Fleecs, manager for Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Central and Western Nebraska.

The walk began in 2013. As of noon Monday, 86 participants and 22 teams were set to participate. Registration is free and can be done online this week or in person at the event.

Also returning to walk Saturday will be Kinzee Derr, who has lost three grandparents to Alzheimer’s disease. On the Walk To End Alzheimer’s Facebook page, she wrote, “I work with dementia patients at a nursing facility. I wouldn’t wish dementia on my worst enemy.”

The colorful paper flowers in the Promise Garden ceremony represent the walkers’ connections to Alzheimer’s and their personal reasons to end the disease.

Different colors will represent those who walk in memory of a loved one lost to Alzheimer’s, those who live with and/or are caring for someone with Alzheimer’s and those who walk in support of the cause.

Donations to Nebraska Alzheimer’s will fund education, family support as well as research for a cure.

More than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease. It is incurable and a leading cause of death in the United States.

Additionally, more than 40,000 family members and friends provide care to 35,000 people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias in Nebraska.

“Today there is no cure,” said Bigg, who has been active in Lobbying efforts statewide and beyond to win more money for research and more.

“There is progress in research, but one out of three people age 65 and older will be a victim of Alzheimer’s. Few families escape the reality of losing a loved one from Alzheimer’s. One diagnosed with the disease eventually forgets how to walk, eat, swallow, and breathe,” she said.

Register at act.alz.org/Kearney or contact Fleecs at hdfleecs@alz.org for more information.