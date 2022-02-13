Join Kearney CrossFit's Team Transformational Challenge

KEARNEY — Currently working with CHI Health Good Samaritan, Kearney CrossFit has launched an eight-week Team Transformation Challenge. The pilot program began last May with 22 hospital employees. It was such a success — the 22 people lost a combined 250 pounds — that the program was officially launched at Kearney CrossFit with a session last fall.

The only difference: It has been cut to eight weeks rather than 12.

A current session began in early January with 54 participants ranging in age from the 30s to the 60s. They are split into four teams, with friendly competition to see who can lose the most body fat and improve nutrition without losing muscle mass.

“Everyone is crushing this in terms of how much fat they’ve lost in total. In the first month, combined, they’ve lost as much as 30 pounds of fat,” Brown said. “Every single person gets great results.”

For example, Jeff and Alyssa Gove began in the fall program and have so far lost a combined 81 pounds of fat. Gail Whalen dropped six pounds of fat in the first month. Another group has lost an average of 17 pounds per person.