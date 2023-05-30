Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

KEARNEY — Join the Kearney Community Forum 2-4 p.m. or 6-8 p.m. Wednesday in Room 131 at Central Community College at 1215 30th Ave. or via Zoom.

The Nebraska Legislature is developing a workgroup to improve and transform child and family well-being in Nebraska.

Email info@stephengroupinc.com if you have a question or want to RSVP for a Zoom option. A Zoom link may also be found on the Reimagine Well-Being DHHS website. Scroll down the page and look for the May meeting scheduled in Kearney.

Public opinions are crucial to represent Buffalo County and impact the well-being of children and families in Nebraska.