Join Chuck Rowling’s talk today about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney political science department will host a fireside chat today in person and via Zoom.

The fireside chat’s topic of discussion will be “A New Cold War? What the Russian Invasion of Ukraine Means for the World.” The event will be facilitated by professor Chuck Rowling from 12:20-1:10 p.m. in Room 320 in Copeland Hall.

On Feb. 24, Russia launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine. Roughly 200,000 Russian soldiers, backed by heavy artillery, missiles and bombs, attacked Ukraine — a country of 45 million people — from the north (Belarus), the east (Russia) and the south (Black Sea).

The significance of this event cannot be overstated. It is the largest war in Europe since World War II.

More than 368,000 refugees have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries. Russian President Vladimir Putin has raised the specter of nuclear war. And countries all over the world have responded by punishing Russia with unprecedented sanctions.