Johnson moves from Bryant Elementary to Sunrise Middle School principal

KEARNEY — Mark Johnson is the new principal for Sunrise Middle School.

Johnson has been the principal at Bryant Elementary for the past 13 years since August 2006. Johnson will replace Jeff Ganz, who recently was appointed Kearney High School principal.

“Mr. Johnson has dedicated his entire professional life to serving and providing high-quality educational experiences for students,” said Kent Edwards, Kearney Public Schools superintendent. “It was very clear during this selection process that he was the perfect candidate to fulfill the role as principal for Sunrise Middle School.

"Mr. Johnson is committed to and deeply believes in the importance of a strong middle school experience. He understands the unique role educators play in preparing students for academic challenges and developing the necessary social skills that will empower them to change the world.”

Johnson has been with KPS since 1995. He was a teacher at Windy Hills Elementary (1995-2004), a principal at Glenwood Elementary (2004-2006) and a principal at Bryant Elementary (2006-2021).

