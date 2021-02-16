 Skip to main content
Johnson Lake drops during emergency generation
Johnson Lake lighthouse

A lighthouse that marks the entrance to Mallard Bay at Johnson Lake was installed in 2018. Lakeview Acres homeowners are working to have a second similar lighthouse installed on the jetty near Lakeview Acres, Lakeshore Marina and the Nautical Rose restaurant. The lighthouse would serve as a landmark that can be seen from many parts of the lake and help to improve the safety for boaters.

 Steve Mosely, courtesy

HOLDREGE — Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District officials have announced that the elevation at Johnson Lake dropped Monday as a result of additional power generation at the Johnson 1 and Johnson 2 hydroplants in an effort to assist with the power shortage across the region.

The power shortage is due to extremely cold temperatures, CNPPID worked with area power providers to develop a plan to assist by generating additional power.

For six hours on Monday morning, the Johnson 1 and Johnson 2 units generated power and emergency capacity to help cover needs and improve grid stability during the energy shortage.

While helping out with the power shortage, the elevation at Johnson Lake lowered more than was planned. This may cause the levels to be low enough to affect bubblers used to keep ice away from docks.

Normal winter lake elevation levels should return in a few days.

