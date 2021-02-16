Johnson Lake drops during emergency generation

HOLDREGE — Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District officials have announced that the elevation at Johnson Lake dropped Monday as a result of additional power generation at the Johnson 1 and Johnson 2 hydroplants in an effort to assist with the power shortage across the region.

The power shortage is due to extremely cold temperatures, CNPPID worked with area power providers to develop a plan to assist by generating additional power.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For six hours on Monday morning, the Johnson 1 and Johnson 2 units generated power and emergency capacity to help cover needs and improve grid stability during the energy shortage.

While helping out with the power shortage, the elevation at Johnson Lake lowered more than was planned. This may cause the levels to be low enough to affect bubblers used to keep ice away from docks.

Normal winter lake elevation levels should return in a few days.