Johnson Lake brewery, Canyon Lakes building a reputation

Michael and Jessica Bliven

Michael and Jessica Bliven opened Canyon Lakes Brewing Company in 2019 at Johnson Lake. The brewery and restaurant offers craft and domestic beer, wine, mixed drinks, burgers, sandwiches, pizza and much more.

 Ashley Bebensee, Kearney Hub

JOHNSON LAKE — It’s 1:30 p.m. on a cold Thursday in February at Canyon Lakes Brewing Company, and the business is bustling with diners.

The special of the day was Rocky Mountain oysters, and patrons will come out just for that, said owner Jessica Bliven.

Michael Bliven

Michael Bliven brewed beer at home for about 15 years before he opened his own brewery and restaurant, Canyon Lakes Brewing Company, with his wife Jessica at Johnson Lake. Michael brews all the beer.

Jessica and her husband, Michael, opened the brewery and restaurant at Johnson Lake in June 2019.

The couple are originally from Lexington but had lived in Colorado for about 20 years. With two young children, they decided to return to Nebraska to be closer to family in 2018.

Bloody Mary

Canyon Lakes Brewing Company offers an array of other drinks for customers who may not prefer craft beer, such as the Bloody Mary, wine and domestic beer.

They chose to open their own brew pub near Johnson Lake. Michael has a degree in culinary arts and restaurant management and had experience working in restaurants. He’d also been brewing his own beer at home for about 15 years.

Wild peach sour

Canyon Lakes Brewing Company usually has about eight of their own brewed beers on tap, and owner Michael Bliven is always brewing new recipes.

The Blivens spent a year renovating their building before opening in the summer of 2019. Michael brews all the beer at the facility, and they began with four beers on tap. The restaurant started with a small menu of wings, burgers, chicken and salad.

People are also reading…

Canyon Lakes now has eight beers on a tap and a varied menu with pizza, burgers, salads, pasta, sandwiches, wings, appetizers and dessert.

Cheesecake

Canyon Lakes Brewing Company offers a few dessert options, including cheesecake with various toppings and a chocolate chip cookie.

When the pandemic began in 2020, the restaurant had to make adjustments to remain open.

“That definitely put a wrench in things. We changed the way we operated,” Michael said. “We did a lot of takeout for a few months. That’s all we could do.”

During the early months of the pandemic, more customers were traveling from Omaha and Colorado to Johnson Lake and dining at Canyon Lakes.

Jalapeño burger

Customers have a variety of sandwich and burger options at Canyon Lakes Brewing Company at Johnson Lake.

“I think a lot of people were working from home anyway so they came out here,” Jessica said. “There were families from like Omaha and Colorado looking for something to do.”

The brewery and restaurant stayed busy through the pandemic and all year long, although business in the summertime typically doubles. Diners can enjoy a different food special each week such as soup or Rocky Mountain oysters.

They serve brunch from 9 a.m. to noon on Sundays with a plethora of options including French toast, omelets, biscuits and gravy, cinnamon roll, eggs and even cold cereal.

Sandwich

Besides sandwiches, the restaurant’s menu also features pizza, salads, pasta, wings and more.

Michael is always brewing new beers and provides diverse options for customers. If craft beer isn’t someone’s preference, Canyon Lakes also serves domestic beer, red and white wine, and mixed drinks.

The couple change their food menu every six months, taking off items that may not be working and adding something new. While there are challenges of running their own business, the couple have enjoyed working together and with their employees.

Enchiladas

Enchiladas are just one of the lunch specials that Canyon Lakes Brewing Company offers at its restaurant and brewery at Johnson Lake.

“It’s changing all the time. There is always something to do. It keeps you on your toes,” Michael said.

ashley.bebensee@kearneyhub.com

Breaking News