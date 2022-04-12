Johnson Lake brewery, Canyon Lakes building a reputation

JOHNSON LAKE — It’s 1:30 p.m. on a cold Thursday in February at Canyon Lakes Brewing Company, and the business is bustling with diners.

The special of the day was Rocky Mountain oysters, and patrons will come out just for that, said owner Jessica Bliven.

Jessica and her husband, Michael, opened the brewery and restaurant at Johnson Lake in June 2019.

The couple are originally from Lexington but had lived in Colorado for about 20 years. With two young children, they decided to return to Nebraska to be closer to family in 2018.

They chose to open their own brew pub near Johnson Lake. Michael has a degree in culinary arts and restaurant management and had experience working in restaurants. He’d also been brewing his own beer at home for about 15 years.

The Blivens spent a year renovating their building before opening in the summer of 2019. Michael brews all the beer at the facility, and they began with four beers on tap. The restaurant started with a small menu of wings, burgers, chicken and salad.

Canyon Lakes now has eight beers on a tap and a varied menu with pizza, burgers, salads, pasta, sandwiches, wings, appetizers and dessert.

When the pandemic began in 2020, the restaurant had to make adjustments to remain open.

“That definitely put a wrench in things. We changed the way we operated,” Michael said. “We did a lot of takeout for a few months. That’s all we could do.”

During the early months of the pandemic, more customers were traveling from Omaha and Colorado to Johnson Lake and dining at Canyon Lakes.

“I think a lot of people were working from home anyway so they came out here,” Jessica said. “There were families from like Omaha and Colorado looking for something to do.”

The brewery and restaurant stayed busy through the pandemic and all year long, although business in the summertime typically doubles. Diners can enjoy a different food special each week such as soup or Rocky Mountain oysters.

They serve brunch from 9 a.m. to noon on Sundays with a plethora of options including French toast, omelets, biscuits and gravy, cinnamon roll, eggs and even cold cereal.

Michael is always brewing new beers and provides diverse options for customers. If craft beer isn’t someone’s preference, Canyon Lakes also serves domestic beer, red and white wine, and mixed drinks.

The couple change their food menu every six months, taking off items that may not be working and adding something new. While there are challenges of running their own business, the couple have enjoyed working together and with their employees.

“It’s changing all the time. There is always something to do. It keeps you on your toes,” Michael said.