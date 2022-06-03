John Scalia and the Dirty Word plan to get crowd going at Heritage Day Saturday

KEARNEY — John Scalia, front man for John Scalia and the Dirty Word, takes his audience seriously.

“We play a fun-packed show,” he said in an interview. “We like to consider the group as part of our band. They are just as important as we are. We’re not a self indulgent type of band at all. We’re very crowd oriented.”

Although the Minneapolis-based rock band plays mostly cover tunes, the members strive to put a personal touch on the music.

“The way we arrange the songs and design our shows, we make the music sound original,” Scalia said. “Sure, we play songs that people can sing along to, but we try to make our shows an original and fun experience.”

John Scalia and the Dirty Word will headline an evening of music at Yanney Park Heritage Day on Saturday at Yanney Park. The band will take the stage at 8:30 p.m. Fireworks will follow the music at approximately 10 p.m. Admission is free for all events throughout the day.

Kiane Davidson, recreation supervisor for Kearney Park and Recreation, help organize the event along with Jade Brown.

“We haven’t done this event since 2019,” Davidson said. “We were able to do the fireworks last year, but obviously it wasn’t the same. I think the fireworks is the finale of the day. We have some music we try to sync with the firework. If you’re near the ampitheater at Yanney Park, you can hear the music and see the fireworks at the same time and get the entire effect.”

For those unable to attended the event at the park, the fireworks can easily be seen from almost anywhere in Kearney.

“We like to think of Yanney Heritage Days as the start of summer,” she said. “Once we have this program, it all feels more like summer with having outdoor concerts and TropicalSno and stuff like that. This is the kickoff to summer that we look forward do each year.”

Scalia, the singer and bass player for The Dirty Word, said about the band’s performance in Kearney, “It’s been a long time coming. They originally booked us three years ago, prior to COVID. We’re just now making it happen.”

Scalia described his band’s setlist as “anything from Johnny Cash to Prince,” even though the group normally keeps the list as more of a sketch than a firm outline.

“We try not to abide by a setlist,” he said. “We keep the show very fluid. We change things in real time as the experience calls for it. We can change the structure pretty quickly. We’re big on vocals and it’s just a fun show.”

Scalia looks for songs that an audience can quickly identify and sing along with.

“We like to get the crowd to participate in our show,” he said. “We are known to pick random people from the audience, people who might never have been on a stage before. We will bring them up on stage and sort of make a star out of them and give them a shining moment.”

Scalia and The Dirty Word recently returned from performing in Italy.

“It was so much fun,” he said. “We played an acoustic set at a castle and it was so much fun. To do stuff like that and go over to a different country shows how much music translates beyond words. It doesn’t have any boundaries. Something that sounds good and feels good; that’s universal.”

As a musician, Scalia listens to a variety of musical styles.

“On our last road trip I was listening to John Denver,” he said. “I don’t know why but I really dig him. And that changes. I’m originally from Louisiana so I’ll sometimes listen to Zydeco and swamp music.”

Scalia likes to keep his musical influences wide and varied, just like the music he makes with his band.