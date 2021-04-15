John Petzet brings livestreaming music that can be enjoyed ‘From Dawn to Dusk’ to UNK

KEARNEY — When it comes to programming a concert, John Petzet looks to a theme for a sense of structure — but he also considers the strengths and weaknesses of his choir members.

“I attend conventions and I’ve heard the best and brightest talk about this,” he said. “They always say that you live and die by programming. I think that’s a bit of a false narrative. These are people who have huge schools with five or six choirs; three of them can sing anything in the choral repertory and they just have their pick of anything because their singers can sing it all.”

Directors at small schools might be working with a choir featuring only 10 singers.

“What I’m saying is that if you’re going to ‘program,’ you’d better not have a lot of ensemble worries as far as your singers’ abilities go because abilities limits your programming,” said Petzet, director of choral activities at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. “You can have a great piece, but if it’s too hard to sing, it’s going to sound like garbage.”

Programming a concert to a particular theme can shackle a group of musicians and often get in the way.