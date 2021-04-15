John Petzer brings livestreaming music that can be enjoyed ‘From Dawn to Dusk’ to UNK

KEARNEY — When it comes to programming a concert, John Petzet looks to a theme for a sense of structure — but he also considers the strengths and weaknesses of his choir members.
“I attend conventions and I’ve heard the best and brightest talk about this,” he said. “They always say that you live and die by programming. I think that’s a bit of a false narrative. These are people who have huge schools with five or six choirs; three of them can sing anything in the choral repertory and they just have their pick of anything because their singers can sing it all.”
Directors at small schools might be working with a choir featuring only 10 singers.
“What I’m saying is that if you’re going to ‘program,’ you’d better not have a lot of ensemble worries as far as your singers’ abilities go because abilities limits your programming,” said Petzet, director of choral activities at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. “You can have a great piece, but if it’s too hard to sing, it’s going to sound like garbage.”
Programming a concert to a particular theme can shackle a group of musicians and often get in the way.
“I have tried to make it part of my wheelhouse to select a theme because it makes me think about pieces, words and texts,” he said. “I like doing it because it gives a sense of flow as well as an extra layer to what is happening.”
With all that in mind, Petzet will direct a free choral concert at 3 p.m. Sunday available for livestreaming at UNK.edu. The performance features the theme, “From Dawn to Dusk.”
The concert features the UNK Choraleers and the women’s choirs.
For audience members, programming music to a theme lets them make connections between the various pieces. Petzet acknowledges both the advantages and the disadvantages of a theme, noting that sometimes the “tail can wag the dog.”
To accommodate pandemic limitations, the director had to find larger rooms for practicing.
“Working with a choir of 36, that turns into a lot of spacing,” Petzet said. “At our fall concert we were actually singing in the audience area. It’s harder with them spread out. The kids have to listen more closely but your listening can’t make up for distance.”
One piece that fits nicely into the concert’s theme is “Last Goodbye” by Kevin Memley:
“Have you gazed upon the world at dawn?
Watched God open his eyes in fire;
Scurried from here to there and back,
Slowly gaining speed
And birds and bees take flight.”
Petzet recognizes the depth of the words in light of the effects of the pandemic.
“This ties into the 500,000 deaths we’ve had during COVID,” he said. “This is a piece filled with human experiences and that’s why I chose it. The Choraleers will sing that one with a student conductor. I think it will be very heartfelt.”