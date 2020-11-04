 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John Lowe wins another term over challenger Mercadies Damratowski
breaking top story

John Lowe wins another term over challenger Mercadies Damratowski

  • Updated

KEARNEY — Incumbent state Sen. John Lowe of Kearney has survived a challenge in his bid for a second four-year term in the Nebraska Legislature.

John Lowe

John Lowe

Lowe’s unofficial winning tally over challenger Mercadies Damratowski was 12,774 to 4,098.

Mercadies Damratowski

Mercadies Damratowski

Lowe was elected to the 37th District seat in 2016. He is a small business owner and lifelong resident of Buffalo County who graduated from Kearney High School and Kearney State College.

Lowe served on the Kearney Planning Commission from 2012-16 before his election to the Nebraska Legislature.

Legislative District 37 encompasses Kearney, Gibbon and Shelton in Buffalo County.

Lowe and his wife of 28 years, Kim, live in Kearney. They have three adult children, Spencer, Garrison, and Alex and his wife, Shelby.

Download PDF Preliminary Election Results for Buffalo County as of 11:29 PM Nov. 3

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News