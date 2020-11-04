John Lowe wins another term over challenger Mercadies Damratowski

KEARNEY — Incumbent state Sen. John Lowe of Kearney has survived a challenge in his bid for a second four-year term in the Nebraska Legislature.
Lowe’s unofficial winning tally over challenger Mercadies Damratowski was 12,774 to 4,098.
Lowe was elected to the 37th District seat in 2016. He is a small business owner and lifelong resident of Buffalo County who graduated from Kearney High School and Kearney State College.
Lowe served on the Kearney Planning Commission from 2012-16 before his election to the Nebraska Legislature.
Legislative District 37 encompasses Kearney, Gibbon and Shelton in Buffalo County.
Lowe and his wife of 28 years, Kim, live in Kearney. They have three adult children, Spencer, Garrison, and Alex and his wife, Shelby.
