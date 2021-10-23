John and Connie Beck think they nailed it for their Minden home

MINDEN — The smallest of details have a story in the home of John and Connie Beck of Minden.

There’s a tiny coin purse in a shadow box that John’s grandmother gave to him when he was 7 or 8 years old. Two hats rest on top of the kitchen cabinets that belonged to his parents in the 1940s or ’50s. The couple’s dining room table was the table that they bought when they got married and has been given a fresh coat of paint. From the decor to the furniture, the Becks have filled their cozy, new home with pieces they have collected and loved throughout their lives.

The Becks purchased their lot in Minden West Estates in 2011. They had raised their two daughters in a large, older home on Brown Avenue, and they wanted a home with everything on one level.

“It was a great family home when we were younger. We had two daughters that claimed the upstairs. It was an older house, and it had a lot of yard and a lot of hedges and a lot of trees. It’s more of a young man’s game,” explained John.