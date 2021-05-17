Job shadow for Elm Creek grad shifts career interest

“I’ve got to do a filling on a tooth and a root canal. So just watching her do all the fun stuff instead of just your set-in-stone hygiene stuff that I was really interested in,” she explained. “If I do anything, they make sure I know what I’m doing so I was really comfortable with it.”

Jeni talked to Ashley about the work required to become and be a dentist, but her family has been supportive and excited about her decision.

“I thought, ‘Go for it.’ It’s another realm of dentistry obviously. You’ve got a lot more on your shoulders as a dentist rather than the hygenist. ... She wants to do everything right and meticulous and spends the time to do it correctly,” Jeni said about Ashley. “We are very proud of her and we know she is going to do wonderful things in the future.”

Ashley has received a scholarship to play volleyball at Central Community College-Columbus. She is considering transferring to Wayne State College after she finishes her studies at CCC.

She is planning to work part time this summer at Jordan Cochrane, DDS, and she will be playing on All-Star teams. She also plans to volunteer at a Royal Family Kids camp.

Some of Ashley’s favorite memories from high school are from participating in sports and bus rides with friends.