Job shadow for Elm Creek grad shifts career interest

ELM CREEK — Ashley Brown had every intention to pursue a career as a dental hygienist.
Ashley, a senior at Elm Creek Public Schools, has taken 12 college credit hours through Central Community College, and she planned to attend CCC-Hastings to become a dental hygienist. Ashley’s mom, Jeni, is a dental hygienist, and many aspects of the career appealed to her.
“I have two older sisters, and we’ve always been really involved. Seeing how much she can open her schedule to be involved in our stuff, seeing that was one of the main things that really interested me,” Ashley said.
“I always told her it was a good profession. It’s treated me well for 27 years. It’s allowed me to do my own scheduling and be at my girls’ events,” Jeni added.
But Ashley’s plans began to shift when she started job shadowing at Elm Creek Dental and Jordan Cochran, DDS, in Kearney.
“It didn’t take long before I realized instead of just doing hygiene that I was actually interested in dentistry. So now I’m planning on going into dentistry,” Ashley said.
Ashley shadowed Dr. Brooke Dexter and Dr. Jordan Cochran at the two offices, and it piqued her interest in the field of dentistry. While job shadowing at the offices, Ashley has been able to have some hands-on experiences using extracted teeth.
“I’ve got to do a filling on a tooth and a root canal. So just watching her do all the fun stuff instead of just your set-in-stone hygiene stuff that I was really interested in,” she explained. “If I do anything, they make sure I know what I’m doing so I was really comfortable with it.”
Jeni talked to Ashley about the work required to become and be a dentist, but her family has been supportive and excited about her decision.
“I thought, ‘Go for it.’ It’s another realm of dentistry obviously. You’ve got a lot more on your shoulders as a dentist rather than the hygenist. ... She wants to do everything right and meticulous and spends the time to do it correctly,” Jeni said about Ashley. “We are very proud of her and we know she is going to do wonderful things in the future.”
Ashley has received a scholarship to play volleyball at Central Community College-Columbus. She is considering transferring to Wayne State College after she finishes her studies at CCC.
She is planning to work part time this summer at Jordan Cochrane, DDS, and she will be playing on All-Star teams. She also plans to volunteer at a Royal Family Kids camp.
Some of Ashley’s favorite memories from high school are from participating in sports and bus rides with friends.
“That’s where a lot of memories are made just talking on the bus and hanging out with friends,” she said.
Ashley is grateful she was able to attend school this year after she saw how the year ended for the class of 2020.
“I think we got really blessed seeing how last year’s seniors ended their season. Coming to school, we have to wear masks but that beats the alternative of not being here at all. I would definitely rather be here with masks and being able to do activities than not at all,” she said.