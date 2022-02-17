Jim Bunger awarded 1st place at the Professional Photographers of Nebraska’s annual meeting

LINCOLN — Jim Bunger recently was awarded first place among Nebraska non-master photographers at the Professional Photographers of Nebraska’s annual meeting of their membership Feb. 7 in Lincoln.
Bunger is the studio owner of Kearney Media in Kearney, a photographic and video studio that specializes in live event video and photographic services. Information about the studio can be found at www.kearneymedia.net.
During the meeting, the membership holds a print competition in which the photographers enter their best work to be judged by their peers. The images are scored according to the Professional Photographers of America’s 12 elements of a merit image. Images that meet the requirements of a merit image also are awarded credits or merits that the photographers earn toward their state or national degrees from the associations. They meet twice a year for conferences where they bring in national speakers to discuss many things from business development to photography. They also hold industry specific classes throughout the year.
To learn more about the association or to find a photographer that is a member of the association, go to www.PPofN.com.