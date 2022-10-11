Jericho Walk 'spiritual trek' Saturday in Kearney

KEARNEY — Nearly 15 miles of walking and 30 hours of prayer and reflection will be held in Kearney this weekend.

The second Jericho Walk begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Peterson Senior Activity Center at Yanney Park at 2020 W. 11th St. It is open to men, women and children.

The 14.7-mile walk will consist of seven roughly two-mile segments. Participants can walk as much or as little as they wish.

Participants are then invited to the conclusion of the 30-hour Awaken the Dawn event at Spirit of Life Church at 3106 Dove Hill Road. Awaken the Dawn will be held inside a tent atop the hill at the church — the highest point in this area — from noon Friday through 8 p.m. Saturday. It will include prayers, music and worship.

Jonathan Lumbard, pastor at Spirit of Life Church, said Awaken the Dawn “will be multiple churches, inter-denominational congregations just praying for our city and our region for God to bring revival.”

John Lillyman, a Roman Catholic, and J.D. Stone, a member of eFree Church, organized the first Jericho Walk April 23. Both men are architects at Wilkins Architecture Design Planning at 2908 W. 39th St. About 40 men participated.

As planning for the second Jericho Walk began, they learned about the Awaken the Dawn weekend. Organizers of each event decided to converge the celebrations on the majestic hill outside Spirit of Life, which overlooks Highway 30, I-80 and far, far beyond.

"We have a unique setup with our hike and bike trail to do this," Lillyman said. "There is a growing sense of need in our world for something like this.”

Starting at the senior center, Jericho Walk participants will progress in relay fashion. Every two miles or so, new groups will join the walk, and leaders from Kearney churches will pause to offer prayers and devotions.

Walkers will circle around the city and conclude at 5:45 p.m. back at the Peterson center in Yanney Park.

Participants are then invited to join the crowd in the tent outside Spirit of Life Church for more prayers as darkness falls.

Participating churches include Spirit of Life, First Baptist Church, New Life Church, eFree, Prince of Peace Catholic Church and St. James Catholic Church, but members of many other congregations will also participate.

The event is open to all, including nonbelievers. It will be held rain or shine.

Lillyman finds deep personal meaning in such endeavors. He has made spiritual treks in England, and in 2018, he and the late Paul Liebig led a 47-mile weekend fundraising pilgrimage from Crossroads Mission Avenue in Kearney to the Crossroads mission in Hastings. Lillyman and his feet raised $3,000.

“When you go away and walk for 17 hours, you go deep,” Lillyman said. “I have learned that God moves at about three miles an hour in general, so there are benefits to discipleship that sitting will not achieve.“

While last April's walk was for men only, this time the entire community is invited. Lillyman noted that this week is the Feast of Tabernacles on the Jewish calendar, “and we pray that into the same expression of ‘maranatha’ or ‘Our Lord Come!' We're encouraging men, women, families, dogs on leashes, kids on bikes and even people in wheelchairs to come join us.”