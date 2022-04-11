Jeremy Feusner elected chief of Kearney Volunteer Fire Department

KEARNEY — Jeremy Feusner has been elected the newest chief of the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department.

Feusner was elected by his peers Thursday during KVFD’s annual election meeting. He replaces Jim Tacha who served the last seven years as chief. Tacha will remain on the department as a volunteer.

Feusner, 39, has been a member of KVFD for nine years, serving in various capacities, including lieutenant, captain and battalion chief. Feusner also served a combined 10 years on the Holdrege and North Platte volunteer fire departments.

Capt. Aaron Jameson was promoted to battalion chief, replacing Feusner. Jameson joins battalion chiefs Dave Krueger and John Sydow.

Bill Schaffnitt replaces Jameson as a captain joining four other captains, Tyler Vlasin, Jon Schroeder, Max Gintzler and Seth Lundbery.

Corporate officers are Gene Beerbohm, president, Brad Isaac, vice president, Brad Anderson, secretary and Matt Ullman, treasurer.