Jehovah’s Witnesses pivot during pandemic

KEARNEY — Aisha Moore didn’t miss a beat when the COVID-19 pandemic stopped her from knocking on doors as a member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses. She sat down and wrote a letter of gratitude to her third-grade teacher.

“I’ve been meaning to write to her all these years to say thanks for being such a great teacher. I wanted to let her know that I’d been thinking about her,” Moore said. “I had heard she had lost her husband, so I offered her a comforting verse. She called me back and we talked for over an hour.”

The teacher also accepted Moore’s invitation to attend a virtual Jehovah’s Witnesses meeting. “We’ve kept in touch. This was a highlight. It has made a difference,” Moore said.

Responses like this are what Moore’s evangelism efforts are all about.

Since Jehovah’s Witnesses shut down in-person services on March 20, 2020, the denomination has carried on its ministry through letters and phone calls and twice-a-week virtual meetings. Jehovah’s Witnesses across the nation will return to in-person meetings in April, but its door-to-door ministry will not resume. It will continue its “alternative” ministry instead.

For Moore, who became a Jehovah’s Witness member in 1990, transitioning to other methods was “a challenge,” but she found that more people were home and eager to pick up the phone during COVID-19. “This has been encouraging,” she said.

Moore also used a public directory to find people she called “neighbors” in Kearney, Gibbon and other area towns. She called them, wrote them letters and used Zoom for one-on-one conversations.

“One recipient told me, ‘It’s nice to receive something positive,’” she said. “Also, I talked to one person who really appreciated someone taking the time to see how things are going, and hear something positive from the Bible.”

Moore also offered to text her relatives a Scripture passage once a day for 10 days. None is a Jehovah’s Witness, and they are spread out all over the country, but “their responses were really amazing. Some said, ‘This came at just the right time’ or ‘This is just what I needed today,” she said.

Moore has lived in Kearney since 2005. She works 30 hours a week in Kearney’s educational system and devotes 70 hours a month to her evangelizing. “That’s not a set time. It’s a personal goal. It’s pleasing to see how many people have responded positively,” she said.

While she enjoyed knocking on doors, she’ll continue this new way of ministry. There are 6,175 Jehovah’s Witness congregants in Nebraska. While most are in Lincoln and Omaha, pockets of members can be found in Scottsbluff, Red Cloud and O’Neill as well as Kearney.

Although there are nearly 1.3 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in 13,000 congregations across the nation, average attendance at virtual meetings nationwide during the pandemic exceeded 1.5 million.

The decision to close down meetings and more was based on the sanctity of life and the love of neighbor, two key Jehovah’s Witnesses principles, according to Justin Cassel, a public communication representative for Jehovah’s Witnesses in Grand Island. “Spreading a deadly disease among our congregants, in our community or at our neighbors’ home was unthinkable,” he said.

He said from March 2020 to November 2021, Jehovah’s Witnesses spent more than 400 million hours engaging in their virtual ministry in the U.S., and 44,089 people were baptized. “We’ve received countless letters of appreciation and phone calls to express gratitude for our comforting letters and phone calls,” he added.

“We realize that the majority of people will either be indifferent to our letter or phone calls, or may even be opposed to it. We respect that. What keeps us going is our desire to obey Jesus, whose final command to his disciples was to preach the word. Being obedient to that is, in itself, a reward,” he said.

“When someone does respond, it’s the best feeling in the world. Helping people come to a knowledge of Bible truth brings great happiness to us. We know we have given them a gift that will improve their lives forever.”

Ultimately, he said, it is the heart of a person that matters, not necessarily the method used to reach them.

Two global events will be held in April for Jehovah’s Witnesses. Both can be seen at the Kingdom Hall at 3901 I Ave. in Kearney. The first, on April 10, is a lecture entitled “Where Can You Find Real Hope?” The second is the annual commemoration of the death of Jesus Christ will be held April 15, which is Good Friday for most Christians around the world.