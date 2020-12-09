Jeff Montag hopes his art ‘brings beauty into people’s lives’ at Good Samaritan gallery

He added, “I see sensuality in the shapes of a flower or an automobile. I see romance in a barn, a diner, a carnival, a road or a face. I have always enjoyed art, both creating it or talking to others about it, but it can speak for itself and tell a story.”

He compares the difference between an abstract painting and a painting of known objects to “the difference between music without lyrics and music with lyrics. They are both inspired from emotions and a desire to communicate. I paint anything that evokes an emotion, anything that speaks to me.”

He specializes in oils but also works with acrylics and watercolors. He believes his art “has the potential to tap dance or to be genuine magic. I try to capture a moment of time, a fleeting instance of emotion or the poignancy of a cherished memory. I want to bring the viewers into the story I am creating on canvas,” he said.

Along with detailed paintings of flowers, sunsets, nature scenes, he has done a series of paintings of The Old Town Kearny, Civil War, Aspens in Colorado, Cranes, Florals and Portraits.

“My love and passion consist of working to bring out the personality of the individual portraits that I create. I also like to capture moments in time, eliciting a feeling, emotion, a grin. They can sometimes tell a story within the painting,” he said.