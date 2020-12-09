Jeff Montag hopes his art ‘brings beauty into people’s lives’ at Good Samaritan gallery

KEARNEY — Golden aspens in autumn. Purple and blue-edged echinacea blooms. Cranes flying across the setting sun. A colorful depiction of the World Theater on Central Avenue.
All this and more can be seen in Jeff Montag’s acrylic and oil paintings on display at the Walkway Gallery at CHI Health Good Samaritan and on its website, chihealth.com/walkwaygallery.
His artwork features flowers, flamenco dancers, ornery bulls, airplanes, Sioux warriors, Kearney landmarks and portraits.
“Long ago, a professor told me never to stay with just one technique,” he said. “I love to challenge myself. Some people just do flowers, but there’s no way on God’s green earth that I’m going to do that. My artwork is my opportunity to capture moments in time. It’s about bringing beauty into people’s lives.”
Montag, a native of Moline, Illinois, is retired from health care management at Good Samaritan. He currently works as a career management coach. He and his family have lived in Kearney for 25 years. For him, painting is a lifelong hobby.
“A painting is response to the experience of being alive,” Montag said in a statement posted with the exhibit.
“It’s physically a composite of color and form, but what compels me as an artist is my desire to bring the viewers into that story I am creating on canvas.”
He added, “I see sensuality in the shapes of a flower or an automobile. I see romance in a barn, a diner, a carnival, a road or a face. I have always enjoyed art, both creating it or talking to others about it, but it can speak for itself and tell a story.”
He compares the difference between an abstract painting and a painting of known objects to “the difference between music without lyrics and music with lyrics. They are both inspired from emotions and a desire to communicate. I paint anything that evokes an emotion, anything that speaks to me.”
He specializes in oils but also works with acrylics and watercolors. He believes his art “has the potential to tap dance or to be genuine magic. I try to capture a moment of time, a fleeting instance of emotion or the poignancy of a cherished memory. I want to bring the viewers into the story I am creating on canvas,” he said.
Along with detailed paintings of flowers, sunsets, nature scenes, he has done a series of paintings of The Old Town Kearny, Civil War, Aspens in Colorado, Cranes, Florals and Portraits.
“My love and passion consist of working to bring out the personality of the individual portraits that I create. I also like to capture moments in time, eliciting a feeling, emotion, a grin. They can sometimes tell a story within the painting,” he said.
His work will remain online and in the Walkway Gallery through February.
