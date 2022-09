HOLDREGE — No injuries were reported Tuesday when a Jeep Wrangler crashed in the Sun Mart grocery store in Holdrege.

Tuesday afternoon the Holdrege Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash. Fire Chief Dallas Roemmich said the driver of the Jeep bumped the curb and accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the break.

The Jeep went over a small concrete barrier and into the grocery store. The storefront sustained the most damage, and there was minimal damage to the Jeep.