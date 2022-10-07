Jazz musician, Holdrege native to play Saturday at The Tassel

HOLDREGE — To get an idea of what Doug Anderson’s concert at The Tassel on Saturday will sound like, imagine dropping in at the Village Vanguard in New York City on a Sunday afternoon in the 1960s.

“I’m getting together with two other guys to make a traditional jazz piano trio,” Anderson said in an interview at his office at a college outside of Boston. “We will be playing a lot of stuff by Bill Evans, classic East Coast piano jazz music with lots of improvisations. We (are) going to meld that in with other songs that people will know. We’re going to play a David Bowie tune and some Beatles. Generally there’s no vocals.”

The famous club in Greenwich Village hosted the top names in jazz, including Miles Davis, Horace Silver, Thelonious Monk and Evans, a regular.

For Anderson, getting to perform at The Tassel feels like a homecoming. He grew up in Holdrege and studied at Hastings College for a year before heading to Berklee College of Music in Boston.

After half a century, Anderson will return to Holdrege to perform at The Tassel at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

“In the early ‘70s, there were a lot of bands in Kearney,” Anderson said. “In those days, it was bands like the Sunny Funny Company. I played in Gossamer Wings, there was Tucker’s August and I also played in Godfather. There was Still Rovin’ and the Salestrom brothers had their band, Timberline. There was a lot of stuff going on.”

The minute Anderson finished high school in 1971, he started playing in bands in central Nebraska. He continued playing and performing while attending Hastings College.

“I had more gigs than days left in school,” he said.

One of Anderson’s closest friends and bandmate died in a car accident, which caused him to reevaluate his goals.

“After he was killed, I was thinking that if I wanted to do this music thing, I’d better get good at it,” Anderson said.

After attending a jazz festival in Kansas featuring Gary Burton, Anderson, 23 at the time, decided on the Berklee School of Music in Boston, where he immersed himself in jazz.

“The application asked for a reason I wanted to go to Berklee, and I didn’t realize what was being asked,” Anderson said. “It was like a college application essay, but I just wrote that my goal would be to play and create music without starvation. That’s what got me in.”

The Holdrege native learned what makes jazz such a vibrant art form.

“A jazz player listens, differently than a classically trained player or even a rock ‘n’ roll musician,” Anderson said.

He noted that most jazz players don’t rehearse, and when they play, they don’t look for mistakes to correct.

“They play together to listen for possibilities to see where the music will go,” he said. “That’s a big part of it. As a player, you’re listening on so many levels. It’s not just what note you’re playing, it’s ‘Why is this guy playing with this kind of color and how do I approach it? Do I go against it? Do I try to support it?’”

Another key — improvisation.

“It’s incredibly important,” Anderson said. “We’re not talking improvisation as simply a solo. Say you’re Jimmy Page and you’re playing something from Led Zeppelin and all of the sudden it’s guitar solo time. That’s one form of improvisation, but in jazz you’re also thinking about improvising the background lines and the feel of the tune. In jazz you’re improvising on various levels. If you’re the piano player, you’re improvising around the drum solo.”

All of those elements contribute to a classic piano jazz trio.

Anderson currently teaches at Regis College near Boston. He regularly performs jazz and composes 20th-century music.

Thinking back on his musical foundation, Anderson gives credit to his teachers that guided him in Holdrege.

“I was lucky,” he said. “I was lucky because Holdrege was a great place to grow up. The teachers at the schools were really good. I had Mr. Strattman. He was not only my band teacher, but once I got to the seventh grade, he said he would give me piano lessons. I had my first jazz piano lessons with Mr. Strattman, and I kept playing all the way through.”

Anderson describes the longtime Holdrege music instructor as more than a teacher.

“He was also a mentor,” Anderson said. “He was a very serious kind of guy that I really learned so much from. It’s just amazing, the amount of stuff he knew.”

Anderson told a story about the time his parents took him to see Strattman’s combo, the Four Keys, perform at a hotel in Kearney.

“I just kind of stayed in the back where the band was playing,” Anderson said. “Mr. Strattman knew I would be there. I was just blown away by the music. That night I knew that’s what I would do, make music. Afterwards, he told me, ‘Doug, you know that drummer had a 101 temperature, but he’s still playing.’ And so I’ve never missed a gig, no matter how sick I was, because of that night.”

Although Anderson only has a few distant relatives in Holdrege, returning to play — after last playing in the town in 1972 — feels like a big deal.

“I feel like I’m a part of all these families I still know in Holdrege,” he said.