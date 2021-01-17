Jason Owens returning to KPS to lead Hanny Arram Center for Success

KEARNEY — A former KHS counselor will return to Kearney Public Schools to be the leader of its newest building.
KPS announced Friday that Jason Owens will be the new principal for the Hanny Arram Center for Success, which is set to open in fall 2021 at 3907 Sixth Ave.
The center is designed to be a nontraditional education and therapeutic center for students.
“Jason brings a great deal of passion and excitement to this new position,” said KPS Director of 6-12 Education Melissa Herrmann. “He has experience with our students, programs, staff and community. I am confident that he will be able to use that knowledge and passion to implement programming that will make a significant impact on how we serve our students and our community.”
The Hanny Arram Center for Success will open with a focus on improving educational opportunities with specific targeted support for KPS students in grades 6-12. The district intends to offer a variety of flexible alternative educational programs, therapeutic support, support for suspended students and a 6-12 virtual academy. Over time, the district will bring school and community resources together in this facility to support students and families in Kearney and across central Nebraska.
Once developed, the school will house many programs, including instruction, counseling, mentoring, career education and experiences, and social-emotional learning. Students will work with instructional staff members and utilize computer-assisted instruction to master the skills necessary to meet academic standards. Students also will have the opportunity for accelerated credit recovery.
“The Hanny Arram Center for Success will provide innovative educational programming as an option to traditional school programming, which will improve the chances for students to succeed. Mr. Owens is the ideal person to lead that charge,” said KPS Superintendent Kent Edwards.
Owens is looking forward to the opportunity.
“I am excited to take on this professional challenge and offer KPS students that need it — an alternative way to achieve educational success,” Owens said. “Kearney is my home, and I look forward to returning.”
Owens has been the assistant athletic director at North Star High School in Lincoln this past year. In 2019, he served as Kearney High School principal to the Bearcat Scholars Summer School Program and was a counselor at KHS from 2014 to 2020, after working in the school as a social science teacher since 2008.
Before his time with KPS, Owens taught social sciences at Springfield-Platteview and Greeley public schools.
He received his master’s in Education Administration 7-12 from the University of Nebraska at Omaha in 2002, his master’s in Counseling 7-12 from the University of Nebraska at Kearney in 2016, and his bachelor’s in Social Science Secondary Education 7-12 at Wayne State College in 1996.