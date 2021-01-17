Jason Owens returning to KPS to lead Hanny Arram Center for Success

KEARNEY — A former KHS counselor will return to Kearney Public Schools to be the leader of its newest building.

KPS announced Friday that Jason Owens will be the new principal for the Hanny Arram Center for Success, which is set to open in fall 2021 at 3907 Sixth Ave.

The center is designed to be a nontraditional education and therapeutic center for students.

“Jason brings a great deal of passion and excitement to this new position,” said KPS Director of 6-12 Education Melissa Herrmann. “He has experience with our students, programs, staff and community. I am confident that he will be able to use that knowledge and passion to implement programming that will make a significant impact on how we serve our students and our community.”

The Hanny Arram Center for Success will open with a focus on improving educational opportunities with specific targeted support for KPS students in grades 6-12. The district intends to offer a variety of flexible alternative educational programs, therapeutic support, support for suspended students and a 6-12 virtual academy. Over time, the district will bring school and community resources together in this facility to support students and families in Kearney and across central Nebraska.