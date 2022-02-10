Jason Mundorf selected as new Kearney Public Schools superintendent

KEARNEY — Jason Mundorf will serve as the next Kearney Public Schools superintendent.

The Kearney Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously Wednesday to negotiate with Mundorf for the position of KPS superintendent. Dr. Kent Edwards plans to retire after the end of this school year.

Currently serving as the KPS associate superintendent, Mundorf has worked in the district since 2017. He has 22 years of educational experience to share with the district.

“We are thrilled that Mr. Mundorf has accepted the position,” stated KPS Board of Education President Wendy Kreis. “Mr. Mundorf has worked diligently in our district and will continue his contributions in this new position. We look forward to working alongside him for the betterment of KPS.”

Mundorf has worked as the superintendent and principal at Anselmo-Merna Public Schools, principal at Carrollton City Schools and associate principal at Carrollton High School in Georgia. Mundorf was also assistant principal and business education instructor in Paulding County Schools.