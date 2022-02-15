Jason Mundorf is now officially Kearney Public Schools superintendent

KEARNEY — The Kearney Public Schools Board of Education unanimously approved Jason Mundorf as the district’s next superintendent.
The board approved the employment contract for Mundorf as the new superintendent at their regular board meeting Monday night. In December, Dr. Kent Edwards announced earlier that he will retire at the end of the school year. Edwards has been superintendent at KPS for six years.
Mundorf has been with Kearney Public Schools since 2017, and he most recently served as the school’s associate superintendent.
The Nebraska Association of School Boards conducted the search for KPS superintendent candidates. Board member Kathy Gifford explained that there originally were seven potential candidates for the position, and it was soon narrowed down to four who were interviewed extensively by the board. Each candidate went through six interviews.
“It wasn’t an easy process that we put them through in order to get to the position that they were in,” Gifford said.
Gifford estimated it took the board about eight hours of deliberation before making a decision.
During Monday’s meeting, the board also approved the revised draft of K-12 health education standards for Kearney Public Schools. Board secretary Alex Straatmann emphasized that the health standards are not an implementation of the state’s proposed health standards, and it is KPS’ own set of standards.
The first mention of human growth and development is an optional version for females in fourth grade, and the curriculum for all students starts in fifth grade, Straatmann explained.
“We haven’t moved anything into growth and development into lower grades. I think that is an important distinction. I think all of these are age appropriate. This is our own process. These are own standards,” he added.
The health standards are available on the KPS website, and Straatmann encouraged for anyone to discuss the standards with board members or administration.
In other business at the meeting, the board:
- Approved an average increase in total compensation for classified/exempt employees of 5% and an average increase in total compensation for administrative employees of 2% for the 2022-23 school year.
- Approved the bid by Rutt’s Heating and Air and Trane for the Central Elementary School/Merryman Performing Arts Center HVAC project. The bid was approved for $365,340 for labor by Rutt’s and $232,000 in equipment from Trane.
- Approved the Kearney High School storage building project. The $80,000-$90,000 project is being donated by Brandt Construction.
- Accepted the resignation of Lillian Lutter, family and consumer science teacher at Kearney High School; Mackenzie Willicott, special education teacher at Kearney High School; and Travis Fries, seventh-grade science teacher at Sunrise Middle School; and Jason Mundorf, associate superintendent of the Kearney Public Schools; as well as retirement resignations from Kent Sughroue, counselor at Horizon Middle School; Dan Fong, seventh-grade English teacher at Horizon Middle School; Linda McFadden, art teacher at Kearney High School; and Kathleen Cox, music teacher at Bryant and Central Elementary Schools.
- Moved to employ the following teaching staff members in the Kearney Public Schools for the 2022-23 school year: Amber Berger, special education resource teacher at Kearney High School; Emma Allen, sixth-grade English/language arts teacher at Horizon Middle School; Miriam Ramirez, eighth-grade English/language arts teacher at Horizon Middle School; Kathryn Peterson, special education teacher at Horizon Middle School; Ryan Ambrose, eighth-grade math teacher at Sunrise Middle School; Holly Johnson, first-grade teacher at Windy Hills Elementary School; and Makaleigh Yantzie, sixth- to eighth-grade therapeutic classroom teacher at the Hanny Arram Center for Success.