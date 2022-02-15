Jason Mundorf is now officially Kearney Public Schools superintendent

KEARNEY — The Kearney Public Schools Board of Education unanimously approved Jason Mundorf as the district’s next superintendent.

The board approved the employment contract for Mundorf as the new superintendent at their regular board meeting Monday night. In December, Dr. Kent Edwards announced earlier that he will retire at the end of the school year. Edwards has been superintendent at KPS for six years.

Mundorf has been with Kearney Public Schools since 2017, and he most recently served as the school’s associate superintendent.

The Nebraska Association of School Boards conducted the search for KPS superintendent candidates. Board member Kathy Gifford explained that there originally were seven potential candidates for the position, and it was soon narrowed down to four who were interviewed extensively by the board. Each candidate went through six interviews.

“It wasn’t an easy process that we put them through in order to get to the position that they were in,” Gifford said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gifford estimated it took the board about eight hours of deliberation before making a decision.