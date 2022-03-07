Jason Mundorf back home, focusing on students as Kearney Public's new leader

KEARNEY — Jason Mundorf was working in sales in the Atlanta area when he began pondering a career change.

Mundorf and his wife, Kat, were expecting their first child, and he wanted to be home more often with his young family. There was a teacher shortage in Georgia so he decided to pursue a career in education.

“I worked full time in sales and then I went in the evenings to the University of West Georgia to get a business education certification. ... In the summer of 2000, I was offered a provisional certificate from the state of Georgia, and I got my first teaching job as a business teacher at Paulding County High School in Dallas, Georgia,” Mundorf said.

Mundorf found his calling in education and has continued to work in the field for 22 years. Mundorf completed his education certification and went on to receive his master’s degree in educational administration through Jacksonville State University.

After three years as a business education teacher, he accepted a position as the assistant principal at Moses Middle School in 2003.

Dr. Kent Edwards, a fellow Nebraskan and Mundorf’s eighth-grade history teacher and high school principal at Elgin Public Schools, reached out to Mundorf in 2005 about joining his team as an assistant principal at Carrollton High School in Carrollton, Georgia. Mundorf spent eight years in Carrollton as an assistant principal and principal at Carrollton Middle School.

In 2013, Mundorf once again made a career move in order to better focus on his family. His father owned a ranch in north central Nebraska that was struck by drought and a fire that damaged the main cabin and land in 2012. That same year, his mother had a stroke.

“Those were some strong family considerations to really look at coming back to Nebraska,” he said.

Mundorf and his family relocated to Nebraska in 2013 where he was the superintendent and principal for Anselmo-Merna Public Schools. After Edwards took on the position of Kearney Public Schools superintendent, he once again recruited Mundorf to be his assistant superintendent.

Mundorf had been the assistant superintendent at KPS for five years when he was named as Edwards’ successor earlier this year. Edwards will retire at the end of June.

“Kearney Public Schools is a tremendous school system with fantastic teachers, parents, students, all the support staff, the leadership. We just have a great system in place,” Mundorf said. “I felt like I had been integral in a lot of pieces of leadership here throughout the last five years and supporting Dr. Edwards. I thought that maybe I could continue our stability and some of the progress we’ve made in various areas, moving it forward over hopefully the next several years.”

Mundorf was one of four finalists for the position who were interviewed extensively by the KPS Board of Education.

“Mr. Mundorf has a proven track record in another district as a superintendent. Mr. Mundorf has excellent knowledge of school financing, legislative impact, curriculum knowledge and has been a strong leader in our district. Mr. Mundorf also has a working knowledge of our strategic plan and understands how that has driven the district to our successes,” said KPS Board President Wendy Kreis.

One of Mundorf’s focuses will be developing the school’s career technical education apprenticeship program to aid the current challenges the community faces in the workforce.

“I would love to see as a superintendent for KPS to build a pipeline with our community where our employers, our work leaders, our community leaders and business leaders get to see our students across the board and at an early age and stage and identifying talent and seeing where some of those kids can be contributing members of a growing, vibrant community going forward,” Mundorf explained.

Other aspects he hopes to focus on include enrichment programs for high-ability learners in grades K-5 and to continue to enhance the Hanny Arram Center for Success. The school district has been known for neighborhood elementary schools.

However as the buildings age, Mundorf expects the administration to have to make tough decisions on whether schools will need to be renovated or if something larger and more efficient will need to be built. Attracting people to the teaching profession is another challenge Mundorf knows he will have to tackle.

“It’s getting more and more challenging to find a variety of different teachers. Certainly in career technical areas, that’s difficult. ... Even in elementary education — which a lot of people would feel as there’s a lot of those teachers or a lot of those people available — we’ve seen those percentages of people applying for those jobs even dropped,” he said.

As Mundorf moves into his new role, his main focus always will be on what is the most important part of his job: the students.

“What’s best for those kids? When you make decisions based on the students first, you’re making the right decisions for the right reasons,” Mundorf said.