Janell Brown plays around at helm of the children's museum

KEARNEY – Janell Brown is happily settling into her second year as executive director of the Kearney Area Children’s Museum.

“2022 was a good year. I finally felt like we gained some momentum after COVID-19,” she said. She learned a lot, too.

Now, her 21-member board is looking for ways to grow and connect even more tightly with the community. “We have a lot in the works,” Brown said.

The museum, founded in 1989, is focused on children through elementary school. Its 20 hands-on exhibits include Peek-a-Book Park, Little Sprouts Market, Dobytown Junction Train Station and Toddler Train, and the Nature Hut. The Critter Corner, the new veterinary exhibit, is a big hit, too.

Little hands can get wet at the water education exhibit, where they can put little boats in a miniature river carrying water from a model of the Rocky Mountains to the Kingsley Dam and the Platte River.

Brown has worked in nonprofits for 20 years. Before joining KACM, she was branch executive at the YMCA of the Prairie in Holdrege for six years. She started there as youth and wellness program manager in 2013. From 2002-2012, she served as senior program director at YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region in Colorado Springs.

She and her husband Kyle moved to Kearney in 2012. Since she worked in Holdrege, she joined the KACM board five years ago to become more involved in the Kearney community. “When we moved here, I had kids in kindergarten and preschool, so this museum was a go-to for us. I wanted to join the board and give back,” she said.

In 2022, when the museum’s executive director Traci Winscot left, Brown was hired to replace her. “I was looking to be a part of something that made an impact in our community. I felt like the museum had an exciting future, and I wanted to be a part of that,” she said.

The museum aims to inspire play, exploration and discovery through interactive experience. It has a $370,000 annual budget and 13 employees, including three full-time employees and 10 part-time. Other full-time staff members are Jennifer Beck, director of community engagement, and Jessica Camacho, operations manager.

The board, mostly female, is “very involved” in the museum’s programs and renovations. Now that the museum can move ahead after COVID-19, it is eyeing new exhibits, strategic planning and renovations. Most exhibits are renovated every five to seven years. “We have a lot in the works,” Brown said.

The board puts in labor, too. Two weeks ago, it held a work day when the museum was closed and came in to clean, paint and refurbish the toddler train exhibit.

Ideas for new exhibits come from the board’s exhibit committee. “They sit around and brainstorm and reach out. None of us are scientists, but we reach out to places like ESU and Royal Composites in Minden that also sponsor some exhibits,” Brown said.

As for renovations, plans include a $200,000 renovation of the museum’s medical area, perhaps bringing in a life-sized operating table and a new neonatal intensive care unit. Fundraising is also underway for STEM area renovations, such as robot machinery and air hockey. “We need more funds, but how cool would that be?” Brown said. Brown also wants to make the STEM area a bit more user-friendly for smaller museum-goers.

Treasure Chest Casino Night fundraiser The Kearney Area Children's Museum will hold its 16th annual Treasure Chest Casino Night fundraiser at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Younes Conference Center at 416 W. Talmadge Road. Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. Casual attire is suggested. Tickets are $60 each or $550 for a table. Deadline to purchase them is Feb. 5. Visit kearneychildrensmuseum.org. An online silent auction runs Feb. 7-11 at marshallbid.com. Award-winning items can be picked up at the KACM office Feb. 13. For more information, call 308-698-2228.

Museum volunteers are critical, too. In the Dobytown Junction train exhibit, for example, volunteers operate and maintain the trains. “We’re looking for the next generation of train-lovers. Many of those involved with the train exhibit are retirees. They know a lot and do a lot, but eventually, we’ll have to find new people,” she said.

KACM volunteers also include nine young “play-ologists,” a group of students who offer time and ideas. “We could not run efficiently without our volunteers,” she said.

The museum also hosts field trips for children in the Kearney Public Schools and beyond, “as far as Kansas,” she said. Teachers plan their own activities, such as a tour and a scavenger hunt.

Brown has four children, ranging in age from 17 to six. “In the summer, the younger ones have said, ‘You’re going to work. Can I come?’” she said.

“My older ones enjoyed coming, too. They had asked to go behind the scenes in the train area. That was on their bucket list. They thought that was really cool,” she said.