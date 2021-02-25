Jail time for McCook man in Furnas County sex trafficking case

BEAVER CITY — A McCook man has been sentenced to 30 days in jail for his involvement in an ongoing Furnas County sex trafficking case.
Joseph H. Baumbach, 60, of McCook was sentenced Wednesday in Furnas County District Court to 30 days in jail and 36 months of probation for contributing to the delinquency of a child, a misdemeanor. Baumbach’s jail time will begin March 3.
Judge James Doyle IV also ordered Baumbach to complete 200 hours of community service and serve 90 days in jail for tampering with evidence, a felony.
Baumbach was found guilty of contributing to the delinquency of a child and tampering with physical evidence in November in Furnas County District Court. Baumbach initially was charged with manufacturing of child pornography and tampering with physical evidence. Both charges are felonies. He pleaded no contest to both charges. The first charge was amended to a misdemeanor, and the second from a Class II felony to a Class IV felony.
Earlier this month, Terry L. Smith Jr., 38, hometown not listed, was found guilty of first-degree sexual assault of a child. As part of a plea deal, the charge was dropped from a Class I to a Class II felony. Smith pleaded no contest to the charge. A felony charge of sex trafficking of a child was dropped. Sentencing for Smith is scheduled for July 28 in Furnas County District Court.
Bucky Weaver, 41, of Axtell was found guilty this month of felony first-degree sexual assault. The charge was amended from a Class I-B felony to a Class II felony. Weaver pleaded no contest to the charge. Sentencing for Weaver will be July 28 in Furnas County District Court.
Seven other men also have been charged in the case.
- Justin Brooks, 30, of Arapahoe entered a written not guilty plea Nov. 24 in Furnas County District Court for first-degree sexual assault of a child and sex trafficking of a minor. Both charges are felonies.
- Paul Brooks, 61, of Arapahoe also entered a written not guilty plea Nov. 24 for first-degree sexual assault of a child. The charge is a felony. Both Justin and Paul Brooks are set to appear March 24 in Furnas County District Court for a pretrial conference. A 12-person jury trial for Justin and Paul Brooks is scheduled April 13 in Furnas County District Court.
- William Quinn, 56, of Oxford is charged in Furnas County District Court with five counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, two counts of human sex trafficking of a minor, three counts of manufacturing-visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, two counts of possession-visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, two counts of enticement by electronic communication device and one count of child abuse. Quinn pleaded not guilty to all 15 counts in September. Quinn has a hearing April 12 in Furnas County District Court to discuss his motion for a change of venue.
- Jacob Kramer, 22, of Oxford is charged with sex trafficking of a minor and first-degree sexual assault of a person between ages 12 and 16 on July 1, 2019. The charges are both felonies. Kramer pleaded not guilty to both charges in Furnas County District Court. He is scheduled to appear for a status hearing March 11.
- Carl Kramer, 49, of Oxford was charged with three counts of human trafficking of a minor. Kramer pleaded not guilty to all three charges at an arraignment hearing in July in district court. A status hearing is scheduled April 8 in Furnas County District Court.
- Dylan Brooks, 24, of Omaha was charged with two counts of human trafficking of a minor, two counts of first-degree sexual assault and two counts of manufacturing child pornography. Brooks pleaded not guilty on all counts. In January, he waived his right to a speedy trial. A status hearing is set for March 11 in Furnas County District Court.
- Robert Mustin, 47, of Oxford entered a written plea in August in Furnas County District Court of not guilty to first-degree sexual assault of a child and sex trafficking of a minor. Mustin is scheduled to appear for a status hearing March 22 in Furnas County District Court.
Anyone with information about this sex trafficking case is asked to call the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office at 402-471-9651 or the Nebraska State Patrol at 308-535-8050.