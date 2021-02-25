Jail time for McCook man in Furnas County sex trafficking case

- Jacob Kramer, 22, of Oxford is charged with sex trafficking of a minor and first-degree sexual assault of a person between ages 12 and 16 on July 1, 2019. The charges are both felonies. Kramer pleaded not guilty to both charges in Furnas County District Court. He is scheduled to appear for a status hearing March 11.

- Carl Kramer, 49, of Oxford was charged with three counts of human trafficking of a minor. Kramer pleaded not guilty to all three charges at an arraignment hearing in July in district court. A status hearing is scheduled April 8 in Furnas County District Court.

- Dylan Brooks, 24, of Omaha was charged with two counts of human trafficking of a minor, two counts of first-degree sexual assault and two counts of manufacturing child pornography. Brooks pleaded not guilty on all counts. In January, he waived his right to a speedy trial. A status hearing is set for March 11 in Furnas County District Court.

- Robert Mustin, 47, of Oxford entered a written plea in August in Furnas County District Court of not guilty to first-degree sexual assault of a child and sex trafficking of a minor. Mustin is scheduled to appear for a status hearing March 22 in Furnas County District Court.