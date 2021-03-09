Jail time for Kearney man who brutally beat, killed his dog, then buried it

KEARNEY — A Kearney man is serving a one-year jail sentence for brutally attacking his dog with a baseball bat, killing it and then burying it in his backyard.

Khaleem Baringer, 22, of Kearney also was placed on 18 months post-release supervision for felony intentional cruelty to an animal. He was sentenced Monday in Buffalo County District Court. Judge Ryan Carson gave him 44 days credit for time already served in jail.

Court records indicate Baringer’s post-release supervision should address treatment, counseling and education options, including drug and alcohol treatment, if necessary, cognitive behavior programs, victim empathy class related to animals, vocational training and follow recommendations of psychological evaluation to include outpatient counseling.

In June, a witness told the Kearney Police Department the dog had defecated on the floor of a house where Baringer lived at Countryside Trailer Court and nipped at a woman as she tried to place the dog into a kennel. The incident angered Baringer, and he grabbed a baseball bat and hit the dog several times in the head.

The dog, a Blue Heeler mix, ran into the bathroom, jumped in the bathtub where records say Baringer continued to hit the dog. A short time later Baringer left the bathroom. The woman checked on the dog and found it alive.

