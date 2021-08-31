Jail, restitution for Kearney man for attacking his dog with a knife

KEARNEY — A Kearney man must take classes in anger management and responsible thinking for intentionally cutting his dog.

Dovison Segla, 21, of Kearney was placed on two years of intensive supervised probation and must complete the community-based intervention program. Under the standard conditions of his probation Segla must pay $1,234 in restitution to Riverside Animal Hospital at Kearney, complete treatment programs in medication assessment, individual/family counseling and continue mental health care and medication. Additional classes he must take are crime/victim empathy, employment services, a men’s group and trauma.

Judge Ryan Carson ordered him to serve 90 days in jail with approved work release. Carson gave him one day credit for time already served.

On Sept. 30, Kearney Police responded to welfare check at an apartment at University Drive Circle. The investigation revealed when Segla and another person arrived at the apartment they found the dog had trashed the house. The dog was found near a cake on the kitchen floor.

Segla grabbed a knife, told the dog to get into the kennel in the bathroom, and hit the dog once in the head and once in the rear, records indicate. Segla and the other person then cleaned up the blood in the bathroom, and Segla cleaned the knife and put it back in the kitchen.