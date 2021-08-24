 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jail, fine for Iowa man who threatened Kearney hotel staff
0 Comments
top story

Jail, fine for Iowa man who threatened Kearney hotel staff

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — An Iowa man has served 30 days in jail and paid a fine after being convicted of threatening staff over his hotel reservation in Kearney in March.

Paul M. Hayden III, 30, of Council Bluffs also was placed on one year probation for misdemeanor third-degree assault in the March 20 incident. Buffalo County District Judge John Marsh gave Hayden two days credit for time already served.

Hayden originally was charged with making felony terroristic threats after accosting staff at Ramada Inn, 301 Second Ave. He walked into the hotel and threatened to shoot it up after his reservation was canceled.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Court records indicate around 6:26 p.m. March 20 a woman and Hayden arrived at the hotel to check into a room they earlier had reserved online. The woman was upset because the reservation wasn’t what she wanted, and pets weren’t allowed in poolside rooms. Records say the hotel couldn’t give her a different room because they were booked that night, and the woman became aggressive toward staff members.

The hotel manager then canceled the room, and the woman left. A short time later Hayden entered the hotel, was verbally aggressive toward staff members and said, “It would be really funny if the place got shot up,” records indicate.

After Hayden left, the hotel staff called the Kearney Police Department. When police arrived they were given a license plate number for the woman and man’s vehicle. Police canvassed the area and found the vehicle at a nearby hotel.

Officers contacted Hayden and arrested him without incident.

Paul Hayden III

Paul Hayden III
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US troops surge evacuations out of Kabul

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Costa Rica trip special for Kearney grandmother, grandson
Local News

Costa Rica trip special for Kearney grandmother, grandson

Wanda Davis of Kearney had dreamed of this trip for decades. Thirty years ago, when she backpacked through Australia alone for a month, she befriended a grandmother who had taken each of her grandchildren on a solo excursion. “I knew then if I ever had grandchildren, I would take each one on a special trip,” she said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News