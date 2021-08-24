Jail, fine for Iowa man who threatened Kearney hotel staff

KEARNEY — An Iowa man has served 30 days in jail and paid a fine after being convicted of threatening staff over his hotel reservation in Kearney in March.

Paul M. Hayden III, 30, of Council Bluffs also was placed on one year probation for misdemeanor third-degree assault in the March 20 incident. Buffalo County District Judge John Marsh gave Hayden two days credit for time already served.

Hayden originally was charged with making felony terroristic threats after accosting staff at Ramada Inn, 301 Second Ave. He walked into the hotel and threatened to shoot it up after his reservation was canceled.

Court records indicate around 6:26 p.m. March 20 a woman and Hayden arrived at the hotel to check into a room they earlier had reserved online. The woman was upset because the reservation wasn’t what she wanted, and pets weren’t allowed in poolside rooms. Records say the hotel couldn’t give her a different room because they were booked that night, and the woman became aggressive toward staff members.

The hotel manager then canceled the room, and the woman left. A short time later Hayden entered the hotel, was verbally aggressive toward staff members and said, “It would be really funny if the place got shot up,” records indicate.