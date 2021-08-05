Jacob Olson’s light design results in meaningful ‘Mamma Mia’

“While the actors have been learning the show over a course of a month, the lighting crew had to learn it in a week,” he said. “That’s why I love investing time in the light board operators and the spotlight operators. They have to be just as much in tune with the show as the actors. And they have such a short amount of time to learn it.”

When it comes to creating the lighting for a show, Olson remembers that he wants to be “an attraction and not a detraction.”

If his design attracts someone toward the show and makes a positive impact, he sees that as a win.

“If it is distracting or too flashy or it overpowers the story, then that’s a distraction and it’s too much,” Olson noted. “That’s a loss. Yes, it’s lovely to have someone notice your big moments and say, that was stunning. But if they walk away from the show and say, ‘That’s the only thing I saw,’ that’s a loss, because it’s not my show, it’s ours. It’s a collaborative process.”

Steve Barth, executive artistic director of Crane River Theater, appreciates that process.

“We could not be more happy with the light design that Jacob has created for ‘Mamma Mia,’” he said. “It has enhanced the drama, elevated the aesthetics and complemented the vision of the director.”