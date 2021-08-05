Jacob Olson’s light design results in meaningful ‘Mamma Mia’

KEARNEY — Lighting designer Jacob Olson defines his job in simple terms: “I like to think of a lighting designer as someone who paints the world in light.”
Light can communicate information to the audience. With light, Olson can define the time of day by the angle of the light coming through a window.
“And think about how the color changes in the air when the sun is in a low position, how it becomes golden in the mornings or more red in the evenings,” he said. “Just in the subtle shifts of color and texture, light changes the way you feel in the room. We’re setting the tone for the production. Every little detail matters.”
Lighting also can communicate more abstract information.
“There’s some really great opportunities for hyperbolic moments,” Olson said. “When I think of ‘Mamma Mia,’ there is a very lovely moment in the show where Donna is singing ‘Slipping Through My Fingers’ in a soliloquy moment where there’s this internal world because she’s reflecting on the times she’s had with her daughter. What I loved to do with that scene is give Sophie a little spotlight, as if she’s a gem in a jeweler’s cabinet.”
As a lighting designer, Olson can highlight those kinds of moments — in a different way than any other element of theater — by the way he constructs the lighting plots.
“She’s her daughter that she’s having to give away,” he added. “Sophie is Donna’s world and we get to see that world through Donna’s eyes in this heartbreaking and lovely song. And that’s what’s fun about the job, getting to create something out of nothing in those spaces.”
Central Nebraska audiences have until Sunday to see the work of Olson, along with the other theater artists, in Crane River Theater’s production of the musical “Mamma Mia” at the Merryman Performing Arts Center.
Tickets are $25-$35.
Even something as iconic as a spotlight in a theatrical production can convey different information.
“The song ‘Super Trooper’ was definitely a focal point for the show,” Olsen said. “What’s really fun is that, yes, spotlights are used throughout the show but they are used in different ways. When I use the old-school, hard-edged ‘spot look,’ you can tell that it is hitting someone. We’re going for a literal definition of, OK, ‘It’s showtime.’”
Other moments, like the song “Honey, Honey,” uses a softer-edged spotlight as a way to make the scene glow. That song, from the perspective of Sophie’s interior dialogue, tells the audience that the character has some important information to share in a soft, gentle way.
Olson, who lives in the Los Angeles area of southern California, said he enjoyed working with the Crane River Theater lighting crew.
“While the actors have been learning the show over a course of a month, the lighting crew had to learn it in a week,” he said. “That’s why I love investing time in the light board operators and the spotlight operators. They have to be just as much in tune with the show as the actors. And they have such a short amount of time to learn it.”
When it comes to creating the lighting for a show, Olson remembers that he wants to be “an attraction and not a detraction.”
If his design attracts someone toward the show and makes a positive impact, he sees that as a win.
“If it is distracting or too flashy or it overpowers the story, then that’s a distraction and it’s too much,” Olson noted. “That’s a loss. Yes, it’s lovely to have someone notice your big moments and say, that was stunning. But if they walk away from the show and say, ‘That’s the only thing I saw,’ that’s a loss, because it’s not my show, it’s ours. It’s a collaborative process.”
Steve Barth, executive artistic director of Crane River Theater, appreciates that process.
“We could not be more happy with the light design that Jacob has created for ‘Mamma Mia,’” he said. “It has enhanced the drama, elevated the aesthetics and complemented the vision of the director.”
For Olson, knowing the technical aspects of theater can make the difference between a meaningful production or a mediocre show. But designing the lights for a show goes beyond that.
“To be a good lighting designer, you can’t just know the tech,” he said. “You have to be an artist as well. But you can’t just be an artist. You have to know the tech. I like to say that being a lighting designer is equal parts physicist, equal parts artist, equal parts engineer, equal parts sculptor.”
He also must be well-versed in computer programs that run the lighting instruments and also have a strong understanding of how to safely hang the lights in a theater.
“You have to be well-balanced in all those areas, because if you’re not, it’s going to be a much more difficult process,” he said.