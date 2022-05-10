Jack of all trades, Shelton grad goes from farm kid to farmer

GIBBON — When asked to define himself in a few words, Noah Summers’ first answer was, “Hardworking, and I’m passionate in everything I do.”

But he revealed the core Noah by adding, “I’m a full-blooded farm kid.”

The Shelton High School senior plans to be a full-blooded farmer working on his family’s crop and cattle farm south of Gibbon after he completes a double major in meat science and livestock grazing systems at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

While at UNL, Noah plans to participate in the Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship Program that helps students build their own business enterprises.

For now, he’s still gathering honors as a member of the Shelton FFA Chapter and East Kearney Livestock 4-H Club.

Noah attended Gibbon Public School through eighth grade, but transferred to Shelton for its ag education-FFA progam.

In early April, he was a Nebraska FFA Star Farmer finalist, after already earning a State Farmer Degree. His other FFA activities have included career development, leadership and speaking events; showing cattle at the Nebraska State Fair; and a Supervised Ag Experience in diversified agriculture while working for his dad, Kirk.

Completing 4-H career

Noah and his sister Skyler, a Shelton junior, are reigning national champions in the 4-H Skillathon competition. Skyler placed first and Noah was second individually last November while leading the Buffalo County team that also included Jaylea Pope and Taylor Lewis to the first championship by a Nebraska team.

Skillathon is a broad-based competition that covers breeding, raising, marketing and meat products of cattle, hogs, sheep and goats, plus overall knowledge of the industry and animal science.

This is Noah’s last year of 4-H eligibility and he’s planning to show home-raised breeding and market beef at the 2022 Buffalo County Fair while also baking a pie, as usual, for the annual fair cake and pie auction. He also might enter a crop project.

He usually shows poultry, but the avian flu outbreak likely will cancel all poultry shows in Nebraska for the foreseeable future.

Future farmer

Noah already is a jack of all trades on the farm.

“I don’t know if there’s much I haven’t done, from feeding cattle to drilling (seed),” he said. “I’ve run the planter and will do more of that this spring ... and at harvest, I drive the combine and grain cart.”

The Summers’ cattle business has changed the past few years. Noah said his grandpa, Dick, retired and they no longer operate the small feedlot next to his grandparents’ house.

Noah and his dad now focus on a cow-calf operation. Calving is spread out to allow for three groups of calves to be backgrounded — fed to a higher weight — and sold to other feedlots at different times, Noah explained.

They generally have 300-350 calves each year. Also, Noah and Skyler have started their own herd of Red Angus and crossbred cattle, with 30 so far.

Corn is the major crop, including 60-80 acres usually chopped as silage. Noah said they may plant some soybeans this year as a rotation crop.

“One of my biggest responsibilities on the farm is putting in a cover crop ... So after fall harvest, I plant rye and in spring, I just put in oats and barley,” he said, noting that cover crops are good for the soil and valuable feed for the cattle.

Later in the year, he will plant a soghum and sudan mix. The goal for the cover crops is to have grazing opportunities for the cattle when cornstalks or pastures aren’t available.

“There are some days when I don’t want to go out and work, but you do it anyway,” Noah said about the year-round responsibilities of a famer-livestock producer.

His earliest memories as a farm kid are of being a tag-along and riding tractors.” By third or fourth grade, he was learning to drive a tractor and used it to pull a scraper through the feedlot pens. Soon, he added grain cart driving to his “being useful” list of skills.

Noah is looking forward to returning full time to the farm after college and, someday, taking over its management.

He already is thinking about adding custom meat processing and direct marketing to the family business as a response to the industry being controlled now by only four major meat packers.

He understands the challenges for his generation to be successful as food producers. “In the end, the consumers are always right, no matter how wrong they are,” Noah said, adding that other issues are producing products efficiently and effectively, while also being concerned about the environment.

“And it’s just doing more with less in order to feed the world,” he added. “... You gotta be able to change. You gotta be able to adapt to adversity, being able to change something that has worked in the past, but doesn’t work anymore.”