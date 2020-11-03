J-2 plant, Johnson Lake starting normal winter conditions Nov. 11

HOLDREGE — Hydrocycling of the Johnson 2 Hydroplant, which is southeast of Lexington, will end Nov. 10 and normal winter operations will begin the next day, the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District board was told Monday by civil engineer Tyler Thulin.
Hydrocycling takes place each spring and fall as required by an agreement with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to improve conditions on the Platte River during endangered whooping cranes’ migration seasons.
During the hydrocycling periods, Johnson Lake’s level typically fluctuates by 2-3 feet as hydropower operations are adjusted to minimize the chance of significant river flow changes that might affect roosting cranes.
More information about hydrocycling is posted at cnppid.com/operations/johnson-lake-operations-2/.
According to a CNPPID press release, Thulin also reported Monday that Lake McConaughy was at elevation 3241.9 feet above sea level and at approximately 65% of storage capacity. He said lake inflows of around 1,200 cubic feet per second are approximately 300 cfs less than normal for this time of the year.
In other reports, CNPPID Hydraulic Project Operations Manager Cory Steinke said dredging at Jeffrey Lake will resume this week to take advantage of good near-term weather conditions.
Preparations are underway to end dredging operations at the Diversion Dam for the winter.
Irrigation Operations Manager Dave Ford said Central crews have been busy with routine off-season maintenance and repair projects throughout the irrigated area. Also, new signs are being placed at several locations throughout the district to call attention to the irrigation system’s purposes and benefits.
