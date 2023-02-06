KEARNEY – Girl Scout cookies will go on sale here Friday. The sale runs through March 19.

This year, the public can order cookies online for shipment directly to their front door. All cookies cost $5 per box.

For more information, visit www.girlscoutsnebraska.org.

Flavors available this year are:

Adventurefuls: brownie-inspired cookies with caramel flavored creme

Caramel Chocolate Chip (gluten-free)

Caramel DeLites: topped with caramel, toasted coconut and fudge stripes

Lemonades

Peanut butter patties

Peanut butter sandwich

Raspberry Rally (new; thin raspberry-flavored cookies dipped in chocolate coating)

Thin Mints

Toast-Yay! (French-toast inspired cookies dipped in icing)

Trefoils (sweet and buttery shortbread)

Proceeds from the sale stay local.

Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska has 13,700 members, six camps and one outdoor education facility spanning 92 Nebraska counties and Carter Lake, Iowa.

