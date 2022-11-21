It's still takeout or delivery only, but KACC's Thanksgiving feast will be delicious

KEARNEY — For the 37th year, the annual Kearney Area Concerned Citizens free Thanksgiving dinner is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Old Town Hall at 1900 Central Ave.

For the second year, due to continuing COVID-19 concerns, the meal will be takeout or delivery only. No in-person dining will take place.

The free meal will include turkey, mashed potatoes, corn, green beans, squash, salad and pie. Donations will be appreciated, but they are not required.

As the big day approaches, some critical reminders have been issued by Marc Currie, co-chair of the event with his wife Bambe.

More volunteers are needed. As of Friday afternoon, 75 volunteers had signed up — about 75 more are still needed. Volunteers will prepare the food Wednesday, serve it on Thursday and clean up on both Thursday and Friday. Volunteers can stay as long, or as briefly, as they choose.

No desserts will be accepted this year. In past years, people donated desserts and delivered them to the Old Town Hall Wednesday afternoon, but they will not be accepted.

In order to keep the United Pacific crossing clear at Central Avenue, a new traffic pattern is in place for those picking up dinners. Last year, a line of vehicles stretched north on Central Avenue from the Old Town Hall, over the Union Pacific railroad tracks and well onto Central Avenue. Currie worried about collisions with trains.

This year, people should avoid using the Central Avenue crossing.

Instead, they should go to 16th Street, turn north on Central Avenue, turn east on East 19th Street, north on A Avenue, west at South Railroad Street and then south on Central to the front of the Old Town Hall. Volunteers will bring dinners out to waiting cars.

The dinner has been offered nearly every Thanksgiving since 1984 by Kearney Area Concerned Citizens, an ad hoc group formed to make sure that every person has a turkey dinner on Thanksgiving Day.

The annual event was halted in 2020 due to COVID-19, but Hot Meals USA stepped up and offered takeout turkey dinners outside Mom & Dad’s Bar-B-Que and Catering at 222 W. 42nd St.

Last year, COVID-19 again halted in-person dining, but KACC offered a takeout or delivery event at the Old Town Hall and distributed nearly 1,400 meals. That’s about the average number of dinners served, picked up or delivered when in-person dining takes place.

Volunteers will begin peeling potatoes and chopping vegetables at the Old Town Hall Wednesday.

On Thanksgiving Day, volunteers will arrive at the Old Town Hall well before dawn to begin roasting turkeys. Others will start arriving at 8 a.m. to take calls for deliveries and get the food ready to put into Styrofoam containers.

For more information, call 308-440-8712.