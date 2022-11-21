 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

It's still takeout or delivery only, but KACC's Thanksgiving feast will be delicious

  • 0
Trains and turkey dinners don't mix

Last year, dinner takeout traffic for the KACC Thanksgiving Dinner stretched north from the Old Town Hall across the UP tracks, so a new traffic pattern has been set up this year.

 MARY JANE SKALA , KEARNEY HUB

The American Farm Bureau Federation reports the average cost of a Thanksgiving dinner has risen this year.

KEARNEY — For the 37th year, the annual Kearney Area Concerned Citizens free Thanksgiving dinner is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Old Town Hall at 1900 Central Ave. 

For the second year, due to continuing COVID-19 concerns, the meal will be takeout or delivery only. No in-person dining will take place.

The free meal will include turkey, mashed potatoes, corn, green beans, squash, salad and pie. Donations will be appreciated, but they are not required.

As the big day approaches, some critical reminders have been issued by Marc Currie, co-chair of the event with his wife Bambe.

She travels 2,000 miles to serve pie

Jessica Haight moved from Kearney to Boston in 2008, but she comes back every year to volunteer at the KACC dinner. This picture was taken in 2019, the last time in-person dining took place. Haight wears an apron specially made for the event.

More volunteers are needed. As of Friday afternoon, 75 volunteers had signed up — about 75 more are still needed. Volunteers will prepare the food Wednesday, serve it on Thursday and clean up on both Thursday and Friday. Volunteers can stay as long, or as briefly, as they choose.

People are also reading…

There will be no in-person dining this year. Dinners are all takeout or delivery only.

No desserts will be accepted this year. In past years, people donated desserts and delivered them to the Old Town Hall Wednesday afternoon, but they will not be accepted.

In order to keep the United Pacific crossing clear at Central Avenue, a new traffic pattern is in place for those picking up dinners. Last year, a line of vehicles stretched north on Central Avenue from the Old Town Hall, over the Union Pacific railroad tracks and well onto Central Avenue. Currie worried about collisions with trains.

Download PDF 2022 Thanksgiving Dinner Drive Thru Route.pdf

This year, people should avoid using the Central Avenue crossing.

Instead, they should go to 16th Street, turn north on Central Avenue, turn east on East 19th Street, north on A Avenue, west at South Railroad Street and then south on Central to the front of the Old Town Hall. Volunteers will bring dinners out to waiting cars.

The dinner has been offered nearly every Thanksgiving since 1984 by Kearney Area Concerned Citizens, an ad hoc group formed to make sure that every person has a turkey dinner on Thanksgiving Day.

The annual event was halted in 2020 due to COVID-19, but Hot Meals USA stepped up and offered takeout turkey dinners outside Mom & Dad’s Bar-B-Que and Catering at 222 W. 42nd St.

State Sen. John Lowe pitches in

State Sen. John Lowe and his wife Kim (center, in red apron) are perennial volunteers at the KACC event. This photo was taken in 2019, the last year in-person dining took place, but volunteers will be busy inside the Old Town Hall this year preparing meals for takeout and delivery.

Last year, COVID-19 again halted in-person dining, but KACC offered a takeout or delivery event at the Old Town Hall and distributed nearly 1,400 meals. That’s about the average number of dinners served, picked up or delivered when in-person dining takes place.

Volunteers will begin peeling potatoes and chopping vegetables at the Old Town Hall Wednesday.

On Thanksgiving Day, volunteers will arrive at the Old Town Hall well before dawn to begin roasting turkeys. Others will start arriving at 8 a.m. to take calls for deliveries and get the food ready to put into Styrofoam containers.

For more information, call 308-440-8712.

maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com

How to order a dinner or sign up to volunteer

To have Thanksgiving meals delivered, call 308-237-4255 Wednesday or Thursday. Dinners will be delivered free on Thanksgiving Day.

To volunteer to prepare the dinner at the Old Town Hall Wednesday or Thursday, or to help clean up 9 a.m. to noon Friday, call 308-233-7774 or go online, using the following web addresses:

Wednesday: bit.ly/22KACCTDW

Thursday: bit.ly/22KACCTDT

Friday: BIT.LY/22KACCTDF

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Accused Colorado gunman is grandson of ex-California lawmaker: reports

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News