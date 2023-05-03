ORD — Although planting has just begin and new calves are scampering around farm pastures, it's not too early to start thinking about the annual Junk Jaunt.

The 20th annual Nebraska Junk Jaunt will be held Sept. 21-24. To celebrate 20 years of success, the Junk Jaunt Board of Directors is sponsoring several fun contests.

The 300-mile yard sale has vintage items, collectibles, antiques, food and fun. It runs from Grand Island northwest on Highway 2 to Broken Bow and past Halsey and Dunning, while a northerly route along highways 91 and 11 includes Brewster, Taylor, Burwell, Ord and St. Paul.

Those who live along the route are welcome to register their properties as sale sites and be entered into a drawing for five cash prizes. Business advertisers will be eligible to win a free ad in the 2024 Junk Jaunt Shopper Guide.

Be a part of the celebration. Turn your trash/junk into someone’s treasure. Sales can be registered on the webpage www.junkjaunt.com. Or, download a registration form from that same website and mail it to the Nebraska Junk Jaunt at 1523 M St., #104, Ord, NE 68862.

For more information, visit www.junkjaunt.com or call 308-346-5151.