'It's just beautiful:' Minden man's '66 Charger a tad controversial

KEARNEY — Dan Porter kept this 1966 Dodge Charger in a shed for 45 years.

“It was the first year of the Charger and the first year of the Hemi engine,” he said. “I got the car in the 1970s when I was about 14 years old. I got busy with other things and it just sat there for 45 years.”

Porter, who lives in the rural Minden area, looked over the black vehicle at the Cruise Night Show & Shine on Tuesday at BluePrint Engines.

“I planned to fix it and then got busy with life,” he said. “I had to do just about everything to get it in this condition. We started at the back and worked forward.”

Porter turned to his friend, Marlin Bogner of Kearney who helped him restore the Charger, and asked, “What didn’t we replace?”

“Not much,” Bogner said.

“I needed help and Marlin knew what to do,” Porter said. “He’s a Hemi man. Everything works on this car. Every wire is brand new.”